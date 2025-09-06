How traders are earning from burning the largest altcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:31
GET
GET$0.008575-0.78%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005663+1.83%
FORM
FORM$3.6759-1.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263+2.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016713+0.43%

Summary

  • Ethereum does not just disappear after token burn, it can be issued in the form of Burned ETH or BETH. 
  • The Ethereum Community Foundation’s Zak Cole created BETH to keep a tokenized record or proof of burns. 
  • BETH is not redeemable for Ethereum at any point in the future; it is simply a receipt for burned Ether, raising questions about its value. 
  • Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin believes BETH will see community adoption in the future. 
  • It remains to be seen how the market prices BETH and whether the token drives demand among Ethereum holders.

Ethereum’s EIP-1559 upgrade has led to the burn of 1.99 million Ether tokens, worth $8.8 billion. The burn mechanism consistently pulls Ether from the supply, contributing to the increase in the value of the remaining tokens in circulation. The latest development in the burn mechanism is the issuance of Burned ETH, BETH token. BETH is the tokenized proof of Ethereum burn, issued as an immutable ERC-20 token. 

Burn Ethereum, get token

Ethereum’s (ETH) burn mechanism kicked in with the August 2021 upgrade. EIP-1559 instilled a burn mechanism to permanently remove the ETH base fee from circulation, effectively reducing the circulating supply of the token. 

The mechanism has led to a whopping 1.99 million ETH tokens burnt to date, valued at $8.8 billion at the time of writing. Until recently, burning Ethereum meant losing the token to the void, no redemption allowed. 

However, Zak Cole of the Ethereum Community Foundation created BETH, a token that represents Burned ETH. BETH is a tokenized representation and can be considered a record of burned Ethereum.

BETH cannot be redeemed for Ethereum at any point in time; however, it is an ERC-20 with a value of its own. 

BETH has introduced levels to burning Ethereum now, bringing new ways for Ethereum holders to benefit from the token. At the network level, Ethereum supply will be reduced with the burn mechanism introduced by EIP-1559, as more apps and users send tokens to the burn address. 

At the same time, BETH, the immutable token, will preserve the permanently destroyed ETH token’s proof of burn on-chain. 

BETH functions in a straightforward manner. Users send Ethereum to the protocol to burn; the ETH is moved to the burn address. An equivalent amount of BETH is allocated to the user. One burned Ethereum token returns 1 BETH, and so on. 

BETH is an ERC-20 token and not a wrapper; users cannot redeem the original token, and it is an on-chain receipt of the burn transaction. 

Burning Ethereum, therefore, serves a dual purpose now, reducing ETH supply from circulation and earning a new token. The community members have raised questions on the value of BETH across social media platforms; however, Ethereum maximalists like co-founder Joseph Lubin see value and believe that the market will embrace the model soon. 

Value of BETH 

BETH, the immutable ERC-20 token, represents the permanently destroyed Ether tokens, but there is no direct way to value it. BETH has a total of 116 holders, up 8.6% in the last 24 hours. Traders can watch the contract for further increase in the number of holders, a sign of the token’s adoption and acceptance in the Ethereum community. 

Typically, when a token is burned, the value disappears, and instead, the value of the remainder of the circulating supply increases. BETH attempts to attach it to the receipt of on-chain token burn; therefore, it remains to be seen whether it is valued 1:1 with Ethereum. 

Given that BETH holders can never receive the Ethereum that they burned for the tokenized receipt, the valuation of 1:1 holds, but the market is yet to price BETH across exchange platforms. 

BETH is a transparent record for the burn of a valuable asset that was both tradeable and held value, therefore holding potential for being priced at par. Across DeFi, there is potential for burned Ether being used in governance or for Layer 2 chains to prove that they burned a set quantity of Ethereum, like Linea, where every transaction burns ETH tokens. 

While BETH is a proof of destruction, it introduces a layer to the idea of effectively reducing tokens from supply, while assigning them new value, and only 0.457 BETH have been minted so far, meaning we are early. 

Burned ETH statistics | Source: Etherscan

Ethereum gains from token burn 

Typically, whenever an Ethereum holder sends a transaction on the ETH network, there is an attached cost, or fee. The fee is divided into two parts, the base fee and the priority fee. 

The base fee is determined by network demand, and users can pay a higher priority fee to process transactions faster. This base fee is what is burned, while miners receive the priority gas fee. 

The burned part or the base fee is permanently removed from circulation. Token burn plays a key role in keeping the ETH supply in check, even as new tokens are issued. The net change in Ethereum’s supply per year is 0.14%, per data from Ultrasound Money. 

Ethereum burn metrics | Source: UltrasoundMoney

Ethereum has gained nearly 200% since the Merge was executed. Factors like controlled circulating supply (through ETH token burn), consistent demand as the value of ETH held by traders grows through reduction of token supply, and institutional demand have contributed to the rally. 

Ethereum’s token burn has become a centralized tenet to its valuation by institutional and retail investors, and BETH is yet to unlock higher adoption and get valued by the market. The team has introduced BETH as 1:1 with Ethereum; the market is yet to adopt the valuation model, as BETH currently has a supply of 0.457, and fewer than 120 users, per Etherscan data.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Source: https://crypto.news/burn-ethereum-and-gain-beth-how-traders-earn/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

The post Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), the parent of Truth Social linked to U.S. President Donal Trump, closed a purchase agreement with crypto exchange Crypto.com that gives it 684.4 million Cronos CRO$0.2715 tokens. The $105 million transaction, split between cash and stock, amounts to about 2% of the circulating supply of the token, the firms said in a Friday press release. Both CRO and Trump Media’s shares will remain locked up for a set period, they added. DJT stock and CRO were both little-changed in Friday trade. The agreement is part of a broader partnership between the two companies that will bring CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ as a rewards feature. Trump Media said it will store the tokens with Crypto.com’s custody service and stake them to generate additional income. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the move marks the beginning of wider adoption efforts for CRO, while Trump Media chair Devin Nunes called the token a “versatile utility” tool for payments and transfers. The deal follows Trump Media’s launch of a separate entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is preparing to acquire up to 19% of CRO’s circulating supply through a planned SPAC merger. That venture aims to create a digital asset treasury focused on stacking CRO tokens. Trump Media is pushing deeper into finance and digital assets, revealing plans to roll out multiple crypto-focused ETFs and managed investment products. The firm also held $2 billion in bitcoin BTC$110,852.27, according to its Q2 report. Read more: Trump Media, Crypto.com to Build $6.4B CRO Treasury Firm, CRO Jumps 25% Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/trump-media-closes-on-purchase-of-usd105m-in-cronos-tokens-in-crypto-com-deal
Union
U$0.00975-12.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.384+0.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,032.15-0.27%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:12
Partager
SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-delays-grayscale-polkadot-etf-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01672+0.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 10:13
Partager
Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

The post Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.…
Sidekick
K$0.1513-3.44%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.1307-0.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00159-0.93%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns

The US SEC has postponed its decision on the Grayscale DOT spot ETF to November 8th.