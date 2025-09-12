How uber-rich families invest in sports, from major leagues to clubs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 21:34
Threshold
T$0.01644+1.04%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3355+2.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09586-3.66%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.7829-5.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01647+3.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.161+0.76%

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 07: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with fans and teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Lumen Field on September 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images

A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

While ultra-wealthy families and their investment firms are investing in fewer startups, they are still clamoring for a piece of the action when it comes to sports. 

According to a new survey by Goldman Sachs, 25% of family offices have invested in sports or related assets like ticketing or arenas, and another quarter are interested in doing so.

Last week, Julia Koch, the widow of billionaire David Koch, and her family agreed to buy a minority stake in the NFL’s New York Giants, according to Bloomberg. In June, Guggenheim Partners CEO and billionaire Mark Walter reached a deal to buy a majority stake in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers at a valuation of $10 billion. And a trio of Bay Area families, including venture capitalist Vinod Khosla’s, bought a 6% stake in the San Francisco 49ers in May.

However, while women’s leagues and emerging sports like pickleball have garnered more buzz, investor appetite hasn’t caught up, according to the bank’s survey. Only 19% of 245 family offices said they had invested in or are interested in investing in women’s established leagues, while 71% expressed interest in major men’s leagues. A smaller percentage (16%) indicated past investment or interest in women’s emerging leagues or men’s minor leagues.

There are some high-profile examples, with a cohort of billionaire investors securing three new WNBA team franchises in June. However, these investors are betting on future equity growth rather than cashflow for financial return, as previously reported by CNBC’s Alex Sherman.

Goldman Sachs’ Meena Flynn told Inside Wealth that family offices, which invest for the long term, can afford to be patient with team ownership, no matter what kind of sports they’re getting into.

“It really combines their interests from a passion perspective as well as long term value creation,” she said.

Get Inside Wealth directly to your inbox

Moreover, family offices see sports as hedges against inflation since they have multiple revenue sources such as streaming rights and ticketing, according to Flynn, Goldman Sachs’ co-head of global private wealth management.

Many major league owners are growing their sports empires by investing in other sports and related enterprises, such as Blackstone’s David Blitzer, the first person to own equity in all five major men’s U.S. sports leagues. This year alone, his family office Bolt Ventures has backed Fantasy Life, a sports betting media firm; Ballers, a chain of social clubs for racket sports; and club operator Padel Haus.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/12/family-offices-sports-team-investment-goldman-sachs.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether’s supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578-3.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00618-2.67%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 02:02
Partager
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0356+1.22%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Partager
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578-3.80%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27009+8.76%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?