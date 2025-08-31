How Will Liverpool Line Up For Test Of Title Defence Against Arsenal?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 06:11
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4101-2.67%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.4012+0.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018368-3.55%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00402-48.32%
MAY
MAY$0.04498+2.71%

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, shakes hands with Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Premier League has thrown up a huge game early in the season as defending champion Liverpool faces last season’s runner-up, and expected 2025/26 challenger, Arsenal, on Sunday.

Liverpool won its first two Premier League games of the season, but has not done so in the most convincing fashion.

These games have, though, been dramatic, exciting, and entertaining, with eleven goals scored across matches against Bournemouth (4-2) and Newcastle (3-2).

Sunday’s opponent, Arsenal, is yet to concede this season, defeating Manchester United 1-0 in its Premier League opener and following that up with a 5-0 win against Leeds United.

Liverpool will have its work cut out against Mikel Arteta’s side, which is known for its stout defence and, as shown by those five goals against Leeds, can score, too.

It will be important that Arne Slot approaches the game with the right balance in his side, and he does have a few decisions to make when it comes to team selection, meaning his starting XI could differ from previous games.

Goalkeeper and Defence

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: Andrew Robertson of Liverpool comes on as a substitute for teammate Milos Kerkez during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Alisson will keep his place in goal, and Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are likely to remain as the center-back pairing for now, but there are decisions for Slot to make in both full-back positions.

Dominik Szoboszlai was one of Liverpool’s standout players in the 3-2 win at Newcastle on Monday, despite playing out of position.

The Hungarian was able to use the drive and ability on the ball he shows when playing in his more natural midfield position, to operate as an all-action full-back, drifting into midfield when needed while also motoring up and down the flank.

If Szoboszlai weren’t such a good midfielder, it seems he would make a brilliant right-back, and might have to play there once again as Conor Bradley is only just returning from an injury and it might be a risk to throw him straight back in in such a demanding game.

At left-back, Milos Kerkez has not convinced since coming into the side having joined from Bournemouth in the summer, and Slot might be tempted to go with Andy Robertson in a game such as this. The experienced Scotland international has also been announced as the club’s vice-captain for this season.

Midfield

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – AUGUST 25: Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James’ Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool might be looking to bolster its squad depth in defence and in attack before the transfer window closes on Monday, but Slot has several options in midfield, and this might be where there is more uncertainty around team selection.

Szoboszlai slotting in at right back might make for an easier choice, so it’s likely to be between Alexis MacAllister or Curtis Jones, with Ryan Gravenberch almost certain to play as the defensive midfielder in a game against such a strong opponent.

Florian Wirtz is yet to set the Premier League alight, but he has shown obvious signs of quality despite those signs not yet resulting in goals or assists. This game would be the perfect time to do so and he’s sure to start.

Attack

The Liverpool forward line looks pretty set early on in the season, mainly because Slot currently has very few options in this area.

Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha have made big impacts off the bench against Bournemouth and Newcastle respectively, but neither is likely to start a league game just yet.

This means the front three picks itself.

Liverpool’s possible starting 11 versus Arsenal: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesnalton/2025/08/30/how-will-liverpool-line-up-for-test-of-title-defence-against-arsenal/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

Learn practical tips for building reliable GitHub workflows: Actions vs. workflows, caching, pinning, testing locally, and avoiding common pitfalls.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01647-0.12%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/31 03:00
Partager
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04498+2.71%
Major
MAJOR$0.15431-0.65%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Partager
From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP’s recent price correction could be laying the groundwork for a major upside move, according to technical analyst EGRAG. EGRAG projected that XRP could surge as high as $28.16 if historical price cycles repeat. That would mark a rally of more than 857%. The thesis hinges on cycle symmetry observed in XRP’s previous multi-year rallies, where extended consolidation phases preceded sharp upward spikes. Historical Cycles Inform the $28 Target EGRAG’s model draws comparisons to XRP’s performance in 2017/2018, when the token jumped from $0.048 to $0.06, consolidated, and then surged to $3.30 in early 2018. A similar structure occurred in the 2020–2021 cycle, during which XRP broke past resistance after months of sideways trading. Advertisement &nbsp In this cycle, XRP rallied from roughly $0.44 in early 2024 to a January 2025 high of around $3.40 before entering its current correction phase. The rally projection is based on what EGRAG describes as a triangular consolidation pattern spanning over 240 days. A descending resistance level, dubbed the Bifrost Bridge, has capped XRP’s price since early 2025. EGRAG’s charts highlight the importance of this line: a confirmed breakout would replicate a similar setup seen in the 2017–2018 rally. The logarithmic model suggests a potential rally toward $48.90, whereas the linear projection is more conservative, targeting $4.89. Analysts have highlighted several potential scenarios based on Fibonacci retracement levels and historical breakout points. XRP has staged significant rallies after surpassing this level, which EGRAG refers to as a “chasm” or pivotal price threshold. A sustained monthly close above $3.03 could indicate a shift in market sentiment and momentum. EGRAG’s analysis maps a triangular price structure that has formed over 300 plus days, suggesting breakout windows in mid-September 2025. A decisive breakout in this timeframe could mirror previous cycles, when XRP’s…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10318+2.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1235+0.65%
XRP
XRP$2.8204--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 06:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

Wuhan Police Dismantle Fake Crypto Investment Gang, 30 Arrested

Trillions Incoming for Bitcoin as $2.2 Trillion Market Cap Signals ‘The Big Wave Is Here’ ⋆ ZyCrypto