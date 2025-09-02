How XRP and Litecoin’s Rivalry Became a Crypto Culture Clash

Litecoin’s official X account compared the smell of comets to the idea that XRP tokens could be more valuable than the money they move

The joke didn’t land well with XRP supporters, who fired back

Both cryptocurrencies are seeing a decrease in price after the spat

Several days ago, Litecoin’s official X account started the drama with a cheeky jab, comparing the smell of comets to the idea that XRP tokens could be more valuable than the money they move.

To crank up the humor, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse was mockingly named ‘Brad Garlicmouse.’

How a Joke About “Brad Garlicmouse” Sparked the Feud

However, the joke didn’t land well with XRP supporters. They dug up Litecoin founder Charlie Lee’s 2017 sale of his entire LTC stack, claiming it showed a lack of confidence. This quickly turned to accusations of desperation and undermined credibility.

Additionally, some even threatened to dump their LTC, while others proudly declared their loyalty to XRP.

In spite of the backlash, Litecoin didn’t back down at all. Its team pointed out that such roasts are par for the course since they had similarly poked fun at Solana and themselves before, with far less backlash. The trolling continued, complete with jokes about getting fired and eating hot pockets.

Interestingly, despite the post being several days old, the comments from the communities are still pouring in.

In a way, beyond the memes, the feud points out a core ideological rift. XRP is positioned as an institutional crypto, prioritizing partnerships with banks and enhancing cross-border payments.

On the other hand, Litecoin is rooted in grassroots peer-to-peer values, skeptical of centralized systems and mass adoption strategies.

Both slipped following the online squabble

Shortly after the online spat, the prices of both Litecoin and XRP dropped. Looking at the last 7 days, XRP’s price is down around 6%, while Litecoin’s is 2%. At the moment, XRP is hovering at $2.77 and Litecoin is at $110.06.

In the meantime, rumors have sprung up about Litecoin being looked at as a potential next candidate for spot ETF approval, due to its “digital silver” reputation. However, XRP’s ETF approval has been a topic of discussion for even longer, with Ripple’s improved regulatory standing, marked by its legal victory against the SEC, likely strengthening its ETF candidacy.

In the end, what began as a lighthearted roast evolved into a revealing tug-of-war between two crypto communities, and we have yet to see how long it will last.