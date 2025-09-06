How XRP is Expanding Beyond Ripple to Power Payments, DeFi, and NFTs

XRP has long been a key player in the crypto space, and its role continues to expand. From cross-border payments to decentralized finance, the XRP Ledger ecosystem is growing stronger every day.

Recently, xrpladam, a prominent figure in the XRP Ledger community and CEO of xrp.cafe, a leading NFT marketplace on XRPL, shared insights on why XRP is more than just a digital token.

XRP’s Proven Track Record in Payments

For years, XRP has facilitated fast, low-cost remittances and cross-border payments. Its efficiency and reliability make it a trusted tool in global finance, and this use case is set to continue for years to come.

Attorney Bill Morgan also recently highlighted the superiority of bridge currencies like XRP, which can move value quickly and efficiently across borders.

According to Adam, this is just one part of XRP’s potential. The XRP Ledger now supports real-world asset tokenization, DeFi projects, NFTs, and hundreds of other initiatives building on or integrating with the ledger.

RLUSD Gains Traction, Will Banks Catch Up?

The stablecoin RLUSD is gaining momentum. With a market cap of over $731 million, it is already among the top 10 stablecoins and is approaching a $1 billion market cap.

Adam sees RLUSD becoming a central liquidity backbone on the XRPL, powering transactions and DeFi activity across the network. He also warned that stablecoins could disrupt traditional banks if financial institutions fail to integrate with these leading digital assets that are quickly dominating the market.

XRP ETF Gains Traction 

XRP adoption is rising as companies start adding it to their balance sheets. More than 15 ETFs are awaiting SEC approval in October, showing strong interest from institutional investors.

XRP futures have also set a new record, becoming the fastest crypto contract to reach $1 billion in open interest on the CME Group, achieving this milestone in just over three months.

Strong Market Presence

XRP is also the third-largest Layer 1 blockchain by market capitalization, and boasts one of the largest holder bases in crypto. It has consistently remained in the top 10 tokens outside of Bitcoin. 

With this kind of presence, XRP is clearly here to stay.

