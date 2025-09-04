How YOLO Revolutionized Real-Time Object Detection

Par : Medium
2025/09/04 23:16
RealLink
REAL$0.05926-2.85%
YOLO
YOLO$0.000000009476+3.99%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002612-5.19%
Press enter or click to view image in full size

Welcome to another day of writing about why machines are officially outpacing humans in spotting objects, sorting data, and apparently deciding the fate of onions in cold storage. Today’s main character is YOLO — You Only Look Once. If you’re new here, that’s not advice from a motivational poster, but the name of an algorithm that looked at traditional object detection methods and said, “Wow, cute, but why are you wasting so much time?”

YOLO is the unapologetic speed demon of computer vision. Whether you’re looking for pedestrians, sports balls, or onions slowly rotting away in a warehouse corner, YOLO doesn’t politely wait its turn. It barges in, processes everything at once, and spits out results faster than you can blink. And unlike the older models that treated object detection like a never-ending group project — dividing tasks, stalling, and burning your GPU in the process — YOLO decided to handle everything in a single, elegant pass.

Life Before YOLO: The Dark Ages of Object Detection

Let’s rewind to 2014. Back then, training an R-CNN to detect objects was like waiting for a government document to get approved: unnecessarily long, confusing, and not worth the stress. You’d feed it an image, and by the time it identified a cat, that cat had gone on to have kittens…

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00157-2.42%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.19-5.01%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.09817-1.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949-44.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001806-3.93%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Partager
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-1.68%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock