By using ZEROBASE’s ZK technology, HPX runs a scalable platform and provides its customers with a safe and efficient experience in asset management and growth.By using ZEROBASE’s ZK technology, HPX runs a scalable platform and provides its customers with a safe and efficient experience in asset management and growth.

HPX Wallet Collaborates with ZEROBASE’s ZK to Empower Users with Advanced Scalability and Seamless DeFi Experience

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 07:00
DeFi
DEFI$0.001887+2.66%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4214+0.50%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05665+2.44%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02514-0.15%
blockchain-black-and-green3 main

ZEROBASE, a real-time ZK prover network, announced a strategic collaboration with the HPX Wallet, a multi-crypto and secure digital wallet. With this partnership, HPX integrated ZEROBASE’s security-enhancing architecture into its multi-coin wallet solution. With this synergy, the HPX wallet seeks to allow its customers to efficiently access DApps in an effective and rewarding way while ensuring the confidentiality and security of their assets.

ZEROBASE is a ZK (zero-knowledge) proof protocol operating to ensure transparency and confidentiality in asset movements. The network runs across various protocols, including Layer-1 and Layer-2 blockchains and rollup chains, providing real-time proof generation. By utilizing tech resources like TEE (Trusted Execution Environment), ZEROBASE ensures confidentiality while maintaining robust security. On the other hand, the HPX Wallet is a decentralized wallet that simplifies management of virtual currencies, allowing people to easily purchase, store, acquire, and move various tokens. The wallet supports multiple coins and provides off-chain features like investment management, instant swaps, market monitoring, capital growth, and collateral loans.

HPX Uses ZEROBASE’s ZK Architecture for Improved Scalability

With this collaboration, HPX leverages ZEROBASE’s scalability and security infrastructure to enable its users to unlock advanced asset management and a rewarding experience. The integration of ZEROBASE’s ZK technology into the HPX Wallet provides HPX customers with a secure and scalable digital wallet platform.

With ZEROBASE’s ZK proof generation expertise, HPX accomplishes scalability and high responsiveness without undermining security guarantees. This technology enables the HPX Wallet to process quick, cost-efficient transactions while ensuring strong security and confidentiality. This integration also means HPX customers can now engage in wealth management, yield production, and interaction with various DApps across the wider decentralized chains safely and seamlessly.

ZEROBASE and HPX: Committed to Building Web3 Innovation

The collaboration between ZEROBASE and the HPX Wallet represents a substantial move in the development of Web3’s efficiency. Using this working relationship, the two projects are building a foundation for new and cutting-edge services and utilities that depend on secure and private digital application management.

The partnership represents a major advancement in both platforms’ missions to promote the development of the decentralized environment and empower people in the DeFi landscape. The alliance highlights HPX’s commitment to constantly broadening its support for prominent chains to offer its customers a broad and secure avenue to the ever-advancing environment of DeFi offerings. Also, this alliance shows ZEROBASE’s dedication to creating innovative technology that improves the scalability and effectiveness of protocol networks, enabling them to access DApps and connect with wider Web3 ecosystems securely and efficiently.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades, notably selling shares of Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) and buying shares of Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA), read more
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0447+1.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09139+5.94%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1435+3.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 09:42
Partager
Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

When you hear about Worldcoin, chances are the first thing that comes to mind is its Orb, the futuristic-looking device scanning people’s irises in exchange for crypto.  That image alone makes Worldcoin stand out, but it also places the project at the center of one of crypto’s toughest debates: privacy versus regulation.  Why Worldcoin Faces
Worldcoin
WLD$1.493-1.45%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02041+1.59%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0004546-2.59%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:00
Partager
Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

The crypto market ended a volatile week amid the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025. Bitcoin edged up 0.2% to $115,792 but failed to break past $118,000, prompting mixed analyst outlooks. Crypto Market Volatility Amidst Fed Rate Cut The crypto economy closed another volatile week, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut […]
Union
U$0.012652-12.72%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

Analysts Expect XRP to Rally Soon, Though This Lesser-Known Altcoin May Outperform

Faraday Future Invests $41 Million in Qualigen Crypto Pivot