HSBC claims a quantum breakthrough in algorithmic trading

Hong Kong-Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC), an international banking giant, announced the first successful test of quantum computing in a trading application on Thursday.
Researchers at HSBC used a quantum computer processor as part of their algorithmic trading process, a method of trading that uses pre-defined rules to execute transactions, to find the likelihood of filling over-the-counter (OTC) bond orders at the desired price.
HSBC announced that the quantum processing created a 34% improvement in predicting bond prices and the likelihood of filling orders without slippage. Philip Intallura, HSBC’s group head of quantum technologies, said:
