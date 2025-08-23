Huatai Fixed Income: The Fed's 25bp rate cut in September should be the baseline scenario

Par : PANews
2025/08/23 15:02
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.865+4.76%
MAY
MAY$0.04862+4.51%

PANews reported on August 23rd that, according to Jinshi, Huatai Securities' fixed income research indicates that the current situation in the United States suggests downside risks to job growth, and shifts in the risk balance may require policy adjustments. Following Powell's speech, the market is trading on an easing Fed policy, raising the probability of a soft landing in US fundamentals. Asset prices, with the exception of the US dollar, have risen across the board. Looking ahead at the path of monetary policy, the Fed is expected to lean towards easing. A 25bp rate cut in September is the baseline scenario, and the probability of two 25bp rate cuts in the fourth quarter is likely higher than one. Further considering the Trump administration's influence on the Fed, the magnitude of this easing cycle may exceed market expectations.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02157+14.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697+2.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+7.05%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00422+71.68%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008823-0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Partager
Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

TLDR Apple released an urgent fix for a zero-day vulnerability in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The flaw could allow hackers to steal cryptocurrency if private keys or credentials are exposed. Hackers can exploit the flaw by sending malicious images to target devices. Apple confirmed active exploitation of the vulnerability by sophisticated attackers. Apple has issued [...] The post Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets appeared first on CoinCentral.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005595+3.40%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/23 15:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

Orange Middle East and Africa, The Hashgraph Association and Dar Blockchain join forces for the Hedera Africa Hackathon competition

Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to reform cryptocurrency taxation, proposing a flat 20% tax rate