Huma Finance partners with Arf and Geoswift to launch settlement solution, providing same-day payment services for global online sellers

PANews reported on August 15th that Huma Finance, a PayFi network, announced a breakthrough settlement solution in partnership with Arf, Geoswift, and PolyFlow, enabling merchants on global e-commerce platforms to settle payments within hours. With this solution, Geoswift can fund merchants at the moment settlement is initiated on the e-commerce platform, leveraging PolyFlow's vendor financing, Arf's compliant modular settlement infrastructure, and Huma's liquidity and network orchestration capabilities for instant distribution.

Built on Huma's PayFi Network, the solution enables instant settlement, with the entire process orchestrated on the PayFi network – automating payment distribution, enforcing AML/KYC, and providing real-time transparency. This ensures full compliance across all participating jurisdictions and is scalable to millions of merchants globally.