The post Hundreds Of Employees Fired By DOGE Return To Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Hundreds of General Services Administration employees fired by the Department of Government Efficiency are being asked to return to work in the latest reversal of Elon Musk’s cuts to the federal workforce, according to a new report. Elon Musk listens as reporters ask U.S. President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa questions during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The rehired employees at GSA, which manages federal buildings and property leases, were given until the end of the week to accept or decline reinstatement and must return to work by Oct. 6, the Associated Press reported, citing an internal memo. DOGE reduced staffing at the agency headquarters by 79%, cut 65% of portfolio managers and 35% of facilities managers, according to an unnamed federal official cited by the AP. Hundreds of federal leases for multiple government agencies cancelled by Musk’s cost-cutting agency have also been rolled back. GSA is the latest agency to bring back employees DOGE sought to cut, following rehirings at the Internal Revenue Service, the Labor Department and the National Park Service. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/24/hundreds-of-federal-employees-fired-by-doge-return-to-work-report-says/ The post Hundreds Of Employees Fired By DOGE Return To Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Hundreds of General Services Administration employees fired by the Department of Government Efficiency are being asked to return to work in the latest reversal of Elon Musk’s cuts to the federal workforce, according to a new report. Elon Musk listens as reporters ask U.S. President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa questions during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The rehired employees at GSA, which manages federal buildings and property leases, were given until the end of the week to accept or decline reinstatement and must return to work by Oct. 6, the Associated Press reported, citing an internal memo. DOGE reduced staffing at the agency headquarters by 79%, cut 65% of portfolio managers and 35% of facilities managers, according to an unnamed federal official cited by the AP. Hundreds of federal leases for multiple government agencies cancelled by Musk’s cost-cutting agency have also been rolled back. GSA is the latest agency to bring back employees DOGE sought to cut, following rehirings at the Internal Revenue Service, the Labor Department and the National Park Service. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/24/hundreds-of-federal-employees-fired-by-doge-return-to-work-report-says/