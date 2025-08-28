Huobi Community & SunPump Global Creator Competition: Over 1,000 Creators Participated in Two Weeks, Publishing Over 60,000 Images and Texts

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to official social media, the Huobi Community and SunPump jointly hosted a global creator competition from August 14th to September 5th, where creators competed for an 8,000 USDT reward by publishing high-quality content. As of August 28th, over 1,000 creators worldwide had actively participated, publishing over 60,000 images and articles, covering topics such as "My 365 Days with SunPump," "My Notes on the SUN Buyback and Burn," and "How to Earn High Passive Income on Huobi."

The competition is currently underway. Users can participate in the prize pool by liking, commenting, following, and other interactive behaviors under designated topics. The higher the ranking, the higher the prize. In addition, everyone can share a 1,000 USDT Universal Celebration Award.