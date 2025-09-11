Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest

\ Great work deserves more than applause. It should be rewarded!
And reward it we did in the first two rounds of the Spacecoin Writing Contest, with 6,000 USDT awarded to eight standout entries across the contest’s primary tags: #decentralized-internet, #spacetech, and #blockchain-use-case.
As we shared earlier, we’re taking things a step further for the final round by adding another 6,000 USDT to the pot, bringing the total prize pool for Round 3 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest to 9,000 USDT.
These additional prizes will be awarded to winning entries in the #spacecoin, #creditcoin, and #gluwa categories.
If you want to be recognized for the quality of your work (and stake your claim to a share of our 9000 USDT prize pool), you have until October 7, 2025, to enter by tackling one or more of the contest’s prompts.
Submit an article that answers one question under any of the following contest tags.
Additionally, participants may also submit stories under any of the contest tags.
Discuss Spacecoin’s mission to decentralize the internet.
How Does Creditcoin Create Trust in On-Chain Lending Ecosystems?
How does Gluwa facilitate global financial inclusion?
Submit your article for review on HackerNoon, making sure to include your chosen contest tag. Then, add seven additional relevant tags to improve distribution and visibility.
Once published, share your article across social media platforms using the contest hashtag to increase visibility and engage with the community.
That’s it! Follow these simple steps, and you’ll be in the running to win from our 9,000 USDT prize pool, awarded as follows:
For the final round, up to 7 writers will be awarded across ALL contest categories as follows:
| General Tag Prizes 3000 USDT | Sponsor Tag Prizes | |----|----| | #decentralized-internet - 1000 USDT for best story | #spacecoin - 2000 USDT for best story | | #spacetech - 1000 USDT for best story | 500 USDT for runner up | #creditcoin - 2000 USDT for best story | | #blockchain-use-case - 500 USDT for best story | #gluwa - 2000 USDT for best story |
Yes! You can use your real name on your HN profile, a fake name, or even create a persona to write under.
Of course! Each story submission shall be considered a separate entry into the writing contest.
Yes.
Ready to Win Big?
Good luck! \n \n