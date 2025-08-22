Husky Inu (HINU) Closes The Week With A Jump To $0.00019921

Husky Inu (HINU) is closing the week with yet another price increase, rising from $0.00019863 to $0.00019921. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1.

The project is also closing in on the $900,000 fundraising milestone, having raised $882,811 so far, and remains on track to reach its stated goal of $1.2 million.

Husky Inu (HINU) Reaches $0.00019921

Husky Inu (HINU) experienced a notable price increase during its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00019863 to $0.00019921. The price increase is part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as its launch date draws closer. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Is $900,000 Possible This August?

Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $881,570 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

SwapCrypto.com Going Strong

Last week, Husky Inu created waves in the memecoin ecosystem by announcing the launch of SwapCrypto.com, the project’s very own cryptocurrency exchange. The launch was a pivotal moment for the project, reinforcing its commitment to providing value to its nascent user base and building real-world utility. Unlike other memecoins that depend on hype and speculation, Husky Inu is dedicated to its utility and long-term vision. Instead of becoming just another memecoin, it is creating the infrastructure to give its community the tools to engage with digital finance. SwapCrypto.com enhances Husky Inu’s growing ecosystem and solidifies its position in an increasingly competitive DeFi ecosystem.

Crypto Markets Back In The Red

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market is back in bearish territory, with Bitcoin (BTC) and others trading in the red. BTC is down nearly 1% at $112,220, while Ethereum (ETH) is down 0.50%, trading around $4,251. Ripple (XRP) is down over 3% and Solana (SOL) has slipped below the $180 level to trade around $179. Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 3% while Cardano (ADA) is down 4%. Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Toncoin (TON), and Polkadot (DOT) also registered substantial declines.

