Husky Inu (HINU) Closes The Week With A Jump To $0.00019921

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/08/22 20:23
Particl
PART$0.1821+0.71%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09149+23.18%

Husky Inu (HINU) is closing the week with yet another price increase, rising from $0.00019863 to $0.00019921. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1.

The project is also closing in on the $900,000 fundraising milestone, having raised $882,811 so far, and remains on track to reach its stated goal of $1.2 million.

Husky Inu (HINU) Reaches $0.00019921

Husky Inu (HINU) experienced a notable price increase during its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00019863 to $0.00019921. The price increase is part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as its launch date draws closer. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Is $900,000 Possible This August?

Husky Inu (HINU) has reached several fundraising milestones since its presale and pre-launch phases. Husky Inu’s presale and pre-launch phases have allowed it to cross several key fundraising milestones. The project adopted a dynamic and progressive pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community.

Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $881,570 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

SwapCrypto.com Going Strong

Last week, Husky Inu created waves in the memecoin ecosystem by announcing the launch of SwapCrypto.com, the project’s very own cryptocurrency exchange. The launch was a pivotal moment for the project, reinforcing its commitment to providing value to its nascent user base and building real-world utility. Unlike other memecoins that depend on hype and speculation, Husky Inu is dedicated to its utility and long-term vision. Instead of becoming just another memecoin, it is creating the infrastructure to give its community the tools to engage with digital finance. SwapCrypto.com enhances Husky Inu’s growing ecosystem and solidifies its position in an increasingly competitive DeFi ecosystem.

Crypto Markets Back In The Red

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market is back in bearish territory, with Bitcoin (BTC) and others trading in the red. BTC is down nearly 1% at $112,220, while Ethereum (ETH) is down 0.50%, trading around $4,251. Ripple (XRP) is down over 3% and Solana (SOL) has slipped below the $180 level to trade around $179. Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 3% while Cardano (ADA) is down 4%. Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Toncoin (TON), and Polkadot (DOT) also registered substantial declines.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Partager
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.578+4.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.05436+5.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1046+4.61%
Partager
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Partager
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0.01648+3.97%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1788-2.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1315+3.62%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months