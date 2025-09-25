Husky Inu (HINU) is poised for the next price jump in its pre-launch phase, which will see the value of the HINU token rise from $0.00020869 to $0.00020390. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of its highly successful presale.Husky Inu (HINU) is poised for the next price jump in its pre-launch phase, which will see the value of the HINU token rise from $0.00020869 to $0.00020390. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of its highly successful presale.

Husky Inu (HINU) Gears Up For Next Move As Markets Struggle To Regain Momentum

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/25 00:40
1
1$0.01444-8.49%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009955-10.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.1176+0.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01224+1.91%

Husky Inu (HINU) is poised for the next price jump in its pre-launch phase, which will see the value of the HINU token rise from $0.00020869 to $0.00020390. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of its highly successful presale.

Husky Inu is also only a few thousand dollars away from the $900,000 fundraising goal, having raised $897,612 so far.

Husky Inu (HINU) Set For Latest Price Jump

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, which is set to occur in just under ten hours, as its pre-launch phase continues. The latest price increase will see the HINU token rise from its current value of $0.00020869 to $0.00020390. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token’s value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system.

Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the fledgling Husky Inu community and allowing the project to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth.

Closing In On $900,000

Husky Inu is also closing in on its next milestone, as it approaches the $900,000 mark. The project has raised $897,612 so far, thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $886,522 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Crypto Market Still Reeling

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market is struggling to recover from Monday’s crash, as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other cryptocurrencies remain in bearish territory. BTC is marginally down after reclaiming $113,000 on Tuesday. However, the flagship cryptocurrency has lost momentum during the ongoing session, as it struggles to reclaim key levels. Meanwhile, ETH is down nearly 1%, trading around $4,140. Ripple (XRP) has recovered after a bearish start to the week, up almost 1%, trading around $2.88. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is up 3%, trading around $212. Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest and most popular memecoin, has also recovered, up nearly 1%, trading around $0.243.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nasdaq-listed crypto treasury GD Culture to add 7,500 BTC after Pallas Capital acquisition closes

Nasdaq-listed crypto treasury GD Culture to add 7,500 BTC after Pallas Capital acquisition closes

Those tokens are worth around $876 million at current prices, making GDC among the top 15 largest publicly traded bitcoin holders.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,590.32+1.57%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:19
Partager
BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

As of this week, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0016, yet has already achieved presale fundraising of over $410 million, with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, 312,000+ holders, and an active user base of 3 million daily miners. All eyes are now on a global sponsorship announcement expected within 2 days, an event that the […] The post BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0141-18.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0056+4.47%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 01:00
Partager
Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Global investment giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has expanded its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the company looks forward to broader access to its tokenized products for institutional and retail investors. Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said, “Our goal is to […]
1
1$0.014526-8.05%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,014.22--%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014407+1.86%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nasdaq-listed crypto treasury GD Culture to add 7,500 BTC after Pallas Capital acquisition closes

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

UK-based BTC Miner Cloud Mining Offers Multi-Dimensional Advantages, Helping Global Investors Create a New Landscape

Investors Rush Into Snorter Token Presale Ahead of Sell-Out: Best Crypto Under $1