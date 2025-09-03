Husky Inu (HINU) Registers Latest Price Jump, Rises To $0.00020271

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/03 21:01
Husky Inu (HINU) has registered the latest price jump of its per-launch phase, rising from $0.00020212 to $0.00020271. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of the presale.

Husky Inu’s next price jump will see the HINU token’s value rise from $0.00020271 to $0.00020330.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020271

Husky Inu (HINU) has registered its latest price increase, rising from $0.00020212 to $0.00020271. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Closing In On $900,000

Interest in Husky Inu (HINU) continues despite recent market upheaval. The project recently faced a dramatic slowdown in funding as the crypto market faced substantial selling pressure. Major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE), registered significant selling pressure and fell to multi-month lows before recovering. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines before recovering.

Husky Inu has raised $886,362 so far, thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $881,570 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

SwapCrypto.com Going Strong

The project recently announced the launch of its very own cryptocurrency exchange, SwapCrypto.com. The launch is a significant step for the Husky Inu ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to provide value to its nascent user base and building real-world utility. Unlike other memecoins that depend on hype and speculation, Husky Inu is dedicated to its utility and long-term vision. Instead of becoming just another memecoin, it is creating the infrastructure to give its community the tools to engage with digital finance. SwapCrypto.com enhances Husky Inu’s growing ecosystem and solidifies its position in an increasingly competitive DeFi ecosystem.

