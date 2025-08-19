Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00019805 As Memecoin Ecosystem Faces Qubic Threat

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00019748 to $0.00019805. The next price increase will see the token’s value rise to $0.00019863. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1.

Meanwhile, the larger memecoin ecosystem faces a threat from the Qubic community, which voted to target Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest and most popular memecoin, after a 51% attack on Monero.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00019805

The project's pre-launch phase began on April 1 and aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as its launch date draws closer. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project's roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to raise the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Fundraising Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is also closing in on its latest fundraising milestone. The project has raised $880,154 so far, and is set to reach the $900,000 milestone before the end of the month. Thanks to its dynamic pricing strategy, Husky Inu crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Is Qubic A Threat To The Memecoin Ecosystem?

Meanwhile, the memecoin ecosystem is facing a threat from the Qubic community. Qubic is an AI-focused blockchain responsible for the 51% attack on the Monero privacy network. The community has voted to target Dogecoin (DOGE) next. Qubic founder Sergey Ivancheglo gave the community several targets, including DOGE, Kaspa, Zcash, and any other blockchain named by the community. DOGE received over 300 votes from the community by the time the vote was concluded, more than all other choices combined.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/08/husky-inu-hinu-rises-to-000019805-as-memecoin-ecosystem-faces-qubic-threat

