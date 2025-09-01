Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020212 As Funding Gathers Pace

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price rise of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020154 to $0.00020212. The project’s pre-launch phase commenced on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale.

Husky Inu’s next price increase will see the value of the HINU token rise from its current level to $0.00020271.

Husky Inu (HINU) has registered its latest price increase, rising from $0.00020154 to $0.00020212. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Fundraising Back On Track

Husky Inu faced a dramatic slowdown in fundraising efforts as the cryptocurrency market entered a highly volatile, bearish phase. It was widely expected that the project would cross the $900,000 mark in September. However, the project still has some way to go before reaching the $900,000 fundraising target. The slowdown was attributed to rising volatility and selling pressure, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) falling to multi-month lows. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines at the beginning of the week before recovering to reclaim lost levels.

Husky Inu has raised $884,346 so far thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $885,923 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

