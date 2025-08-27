Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) Stock: Rallies on $2.4B Liquidity , 4 New U.S. Infrastructure Sites and 1.5 GW Expansion

TLDR

Hut 8 Soars 10% on 1.5 GW Expansion Across U.S., Eyes 2.5 GW Total Capacity

Hut 8 Unveils 4 U.S. Sites, Boosts Development Pipeline to 10.6 GW

$2.4B Strong: Hut 8 Powers Multi-Gigawatt Expansion With Strategic Liquidity

From Exclusivity to Execution: Hut 8 Activates 1.5 GW in Growth Push

Hut 8 Taps U.S. Energy Hubs for Major Expansion, Backed by $330M in Credit

Hut 8(HUT) shares closed the day at $25.91, rising 10.49% after announcing major infrastructure expansion and liquidity growth.

Hut 8(HUT)

The company unveiled plans to develop four new U.S. sites, pushing 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of capacity into active development. This move solidifies Hut 8’s position as a leading digital infrastructure and energy platform.

The expansion reflects strategic momentum as Hut 8 transitions from capacity exclusivity into high-growth execution. These developments aim to meet surging demand for compute and digital infrastructure across energy-dense sectors. Once these new locations are commercialized, the company expects to manage over 2.5 GW across 19 sites. Hut 8’s CEO confirmed that this project begins the first phase of a multi-gigawatt growth strategy in North America.

Four U.S. Projects Push 1.5 GW Into Active Development

Hut 8 will develop four new sites totaling 1,530 megawatts (MW) across Louisiana, Texas, and Illinois. These projects vary in scale, ranging from 50 MW to a massive 1,000 MW, and tap into regional power networks for fast deployment. The sites were chosen based on near-term power access and high commercialization potential.

Two of the projects are based in Texas under the ERCOT grid, totaling 1,180 MW combined. One site in Louisiana will add 300 MW under MISO, while a 50 MW project in Illinois will connect to PJM. Each site will support flexible infrastructure capable of adapting to emerging energy-intensive technologies.

Hut 8 has reclassified these four assets from “Capacity Under Exclusivity” to “Capacity Under Development.” This new category captures sites with finalized land and power agreements under active design and buildout. The company now manages 1,530 MW in this phase, signaling operational commitment.

Expanded Pipeline Includes Over 10 GW of Future Capacity

As of August 25, 2025, Hut 8 manages a total platform pipeline of 10,620 MW across four development stages. Capacity Under Diligence accounts for 6,815 MW, while 1,255 MW remains under exclusivity. These capacities reflect projects in early-to-mid development across power, land, and customer engagement stages.

The company holds 1,020 MW as active, commercialized Capacity Under Management. Hut 8 has more than 14% of its total capacity in active development. This evolving pipeline positions Hut 8 for continued expansion in digital infrastructure markets.

The structured approach allows the company to move projects through each development milestone. Once commercialized, these assets contribute to revenue-generating infrastructure under Hut 8’s operational control. This long-term strategy ensures Hut 8 retains flexibility while maintaining disciplined growth.

Liquidity Framework Supports Multi-Billion-Dollar Expansion Strategy

Hut 8 maintains a strong liquidity base of $2.4 billion, including cash, Bitcoin, and credit facilities. The company holds 10,278 Bitcoin valued at approximately $1.2 billion, which it uses to support structured financing. These assets enhance balance sheet flexibility for large-scale infrastructure execution.

New capital includes a $200 million revolving credit facility with Two Prime and a $130 million upsized loan from Coinbase. These facilities provide $330 million in liquidity at a blended interest rate of 8.4%. This funding structure enables non-dilutive growth without pressuring equity positions.

Hut 8 launched a $1 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity program to enhance optionality. The prior ATM program was retired with 40% unused, highlighting Hut 8’s selective capital strategy. These moves reflect financial discipline and confidence in delivering sustainable, long-term value.

The post Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) Stock: Rallies on $2.4B Liquidity , 4 New U.S. Infrastructure Sites and 1.5 GW Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.