The post HYPE, LIGHTER Winning: Are ASTER, APX Just Propped Up by Airdrop Farmers? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ASTER and APX surge on airdrop farming, while HYPE and LIGHTER grow through organic value. Are incentives enough for long-term success?   HYPE and LIGHTER have demonstrated substantial organic growth as the crypto market advances. However, others, like ASTER and APX, are facing scrutiny for relying heavily on airdrop incentives.  While these farming strategies can boost short-term volume, their long-term sustainability remains uncertain. The real question is whether ASTER and APX are driven by genuine user interest or short-term speculative trading. Airdrop Incentives Behind ASTER and APX’s Growth ASTER and APX have gained significant trading volumes, but most of this activity is driven by airdrop farming. Aster alone has surpassed 650B in trading volume within just one week of launch.  However, much of this is tied to the anticipation of airdrop rewards, rather than organic demand. This trend suggests that the current price increases and volume surges may be short-lived. New player has entered the perp dex arena: $APEX Have to imagine that @benbybit has done the math on how much $ASTER airdrop incentive has boosted price & volume…and how they could use Mantle treasury to achieve something similar… Aster mkt cap: $3.3BAster airdrop… pic.twitter.com/mo9wLZWwDF — Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) September 27, 2025 Airdrop farming can create a temporary illusion of demand, but once the incentives end, the market may correct itself. Many traders focus on these rewards and quickly move on when the incentives run out. As a result, the real value of these tokens may be overestimated in the short term. HYPE and LIGHTER Gaining Through Organic Growth In contrast, HYPE and LIGHTER have attracted attention for their strong products and organic user bases. These tokens focus on real-world applications and long-term value, making them appealing to genuine investors.  HYPE has reached a $14B market cap by focusing on… The post HYPE, LIGHTER Winning: Are ASTER, APX Just Propped Up by Airdrop Farmers? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ASTER and APX surge on airdrop farming, while HYPE and LIGHTER grow through organic value. Are incentives enough for long-term success?   HYPE and LIGHTER have demonstrated substantial organic growth as the crypto market advances. However, others, like ASTER and APX, are facing scrutiny for relying heavily on airdrop incentives.  While these farming strategies can boost short-term volume, their long-term sustainability remains uncertain. The real question is whether ASTER and APX are driven by genuine user interest or short-term speculative trading. Airdrop Incentives Behind ASTER and APX’s Growth ASTER and APX have gained significant trading volumes, but most of this activity is driven by airdrop farming. Aster alone has surpassed 650B in trading volume within just one week of launch.  However, much of this is tied to the anticipation of airdrop rewards, rather than organic demand. This trend suggests that the current price increases and volume surges may be short-lived. New player has entered the perp dex arena: $APEX Have to imagine that @benbybit has done the math on how much $ASTER airdrop incentive has boosted price & volume…and how they could use Mantle treasury to achieve something similar… Aster mkt cap: $3.3BAster airdrop… pic.twitter.com/mo9wLZWwDF — Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) September 27, 2025 Airdrop farming can create a temporary illusion of demand, but once the incentives end, the market may correct itself. Many traders focus on these rewards and quickly move on when the incentives run out. As a result, the real value of these tokens may be overestimated in the short term. HYPE and LIGHTER Gaining Through Organic Growth In contrast, HYPE and LIGHTER have attracted attention for their strong products and organic user bases. These tokens focus on real-world applications and long-term value, making them appealing to genuine investors.  HYPE has reached a $14B market cap by focusing on…

HYPE, LIGHTER Winning: Are ASTER, APX Just Propped Up by Airdrop Farmers?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 14:35
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.91+0.85%
Aster
ASTER$1.7892-8.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010313-3.47%
Triathon
GROW$0.0319+25.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.007705-2.54%

ASTER and APX surge on airdrop farming, while HYPE and LIGHTER grow through organic value. Are incentives enough for long-term success?

 

HYPE and LIGHTER have demonstrated substantial organic growth as the crypto market advances. However, others, like ASTER and APX, are facing scrutiny for relying heavily on airdrop incentives. 

While these farming strategies can boost short-term volume, their long-term sustainability remains uncertain. The real question is whether ASTER and APX are driven by genuine user interest or short-term speculative trading.

Airdrop Incentives Behind ASTER and APX’s Growth

ASTER and APX have gained significant trading volumes, but most of this activity is driven by airdrop farming. Aster alone has surpassed 650B in trading volume within just one week of launch. 

However, much of this is tied to the anticipation of airdrop rewards, rather than organic demand. This trend suggests that the current price increases and volume surges may be short-lived.

Airdrop farming can create a temporary illusion of demand, but once the incentives end, the market may correct itself. Many traders focus on these rewards and quickly move on when the incentives run out. As a result, the real value of these tokens may be overestimated in the short term.

HYPE and LIGHTER Gaining Through Organic Growth

In contrast, HYPE and LIGHTER have attracted attention for their strong products and organic user bases. These tokens focus on real-world applications and long-term value, making them appealing to genuine investors. 

HYPE has reached a $14B market cap by focusing on building sustainable ecosystems, rather than relying on temporary incentives.

Both HYPE and LIGHTER have seen steady growth in their communities. Their user base is driven by the product’s value, not just by short-term incentives. As a result, these tokens have gained more credibility within the market.

Sustainability of ASTER and APX: What’s Next?

The question remains whether ASTER and APX can maintain momentum after the airdrop phase ends. 

While their initial success may look promising, their future depends on offering real value to users. If these platforms cannot transition from farming-driven growth to sustainable user adoption, they may struggle to retain their market position.

For ASTER and APX to stay competitive, they need to focus on building a loyal user base. This requires more than just token rewards; it involves creating useful, lasting products. Without this shift, these tokens may face difficulties once the market’s speculative interest fades.

In contrast, HYPE and LIGHTER have established themselves through genuine growth. Their long-term success shows that building a strong product is key in the crypto world. ASTER and APX now face the challenge of proving that they can evolve and offer more than just farming incentives.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/hype-lighter-winning-are-aster-apx-just-propped-up-by-airdrop-farmers/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Outset’s latest Q2 2025 report shows a paradox in Latin America: crypto adoption is climbing fast, yet media visibility is collapsing at the same time. The study shows that while millions of new users are entering the crypto space, crypto-native outlets are losing more than half of their traffic, raising questions about how adoption and
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2187+5.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07678+2.86%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/28 13:30
Partager
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01472-3.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010336-3.03%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000306-2.54%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Partager
‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

Will SWIFT upgrades derail XRP's vision?
CROSS
CROSS$0.22898-5.48%
XRP
XRP$2.7885+0.27%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-0.31%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/28 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

Paidun: kHYPE/WHYPE hit a low of 0.8802 a few days ago and has now restored the anchor exchange rate

A whale bought $1.07 million worth of EIGEN and $121,000 worth of LINEA