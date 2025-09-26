HYPE Price Drops Despite Bitwise Filing First Spot Hyperliquid ETF

Highlights: Bitwise wants to launch a spot ETF for the HYPE token soon. The ETF will hold HYPE and let investors trade shares for tokens. SEC approval may take months, but it could attract more investors. On September 25, Bitwise Asset Management submitted Form S-1 with US regulators to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Hyperliquid’s blockchain-based token, HYPE. The filing states that the HYPE ETF will directly hold the token and “seek to provide exposure to the value of Hyperliquid held by the Trust,” similar to the popular Bitcoin and Ether ETFs launched last year. Coinbase Custody Trust Company will act as the custodian. The Hyperliquid ETF will also support in-kind creation and redemption, letting investors exchange fund shares for HYPE tokens instead of cash. The SEC approved in-kind creation in July, saying it is easier, faster, and cheaper for everyone. NEW: @BitwiseInvest files for Hyperliquid ETF. HYPE pic.twitter.com/l3WaXRmo8Z — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 25, 2025 Bitwise ETF Plans and Regulatory Steps Bitwise has not yet disclosed the exchange where the ETF will be listed or the ticker symbol it will trade under. The company has also not shared the management fees investors are expected to pay. Bitwise filed a Form S-1 to register its ETF with the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, also called the “’33 Act,” which lets the fund hold the crypto token directly. The ETF will also need to submit Form 19b-4 to start the SEC approval process, which could take up to 240 days. Earlier this month, the SEC approved new generic listing rules for crypto ETFs. These rules let some products skip full individual reviews and get faster approvals if the underlying asset has traded for six months on a CFTC-regulated exchange. However, Bitwise said in its filing that “there are currently no Hyperliquid futures contracts registered with the CFTC.” BOOM: SEC has approved the generic listings standards that will clear way for spot crypto ETFs to launch (without going through all this bs every time) under '33 Act so long as they have futures on Coinbase, which currently incl about 12-15 coins. pic.twitter.com/E9FXrniXRS — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 17, 2025 ETF filings usually boost an asset’s price by creating new demand and attracting institutional attention. However, HYPE has shown little change, moving sideways between $40.11 and $43.46. At the time of writing, Hyperliquid was down nearly 2% over the past 24 hours at $42.50, after recovering some losses. Over the past week, its decline has extended to more than 25%. Bitwise Expands Crypto ETF Lineup Bitwise has been expanding its crypto-focused ETFs. Its first spot Bitcoin ETF, BITB, was approved by the SEC in January last year, along with 11 other funds from different issuers. According to Bitwise’s website, BITB, held by Bank of New York Mellon, has 74,070,000 shares and about $4.417 billion in assets. In July, Bitwise tried to convert its flagship BITW crypto index fund into an ETF. It initially received SEC approval but was later put on hold, delaying the launch. Bitwise has also been pursuing single-asset funds for altcoins. It filed for a spot XRP trust with the SEC in October last year, followed by filings for Aptos and NEAR products. So far, the Commission has used its authority to extend these reviews. Deadlines for Bitwise’s altcoin ETF proposals are now set for late 2025. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Highlights: Bitwise wants to launch a spot ETF for the HYPE token soon. The ETF will hold HYPE and let investors trade shares for tokens. SEC approval may take months, but it could attract more investors. On September 25, Bitwise Asset Management submitted Form S-1 with US regulators to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Hyperliquid’s blockchain-based token, HYPE. The filing states that the HYPE ETF will directly hold the token and “seek to provide exposure to the value of Hyperliquid held by the Trust,” similar to the popular Bitcoin and Ether ETFs launched last year. Coinbase Custody Trust Company will act as the custodian. The Hyperliquid ETF will also support in-kind creation and redemption, letting investors exchange fund shares for HYPE tokens instead of cash. The SEC approved in-kind creation in July, saying it is easier, faster, and cheaper for everyone. NEW: @BitwiseInvest files for Hyperliquid ETF. HYPE pic.twitter.com/l3WaXRmo8Z — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 25, 2025 Bitwise ETF Plans and Regulatory Steps Bitwise has not yet disclosed the exchange where the ETF will be listed or the ticker symbol it will trade under. The company has also not shared the management fees investors are expected to pay. Bitwise filed a Form S-1 to register its ETF with the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, also called the “’33 Act,” which lets the fund hold the crypto token directly. The ETF will also need to submit Form 19b-4 to start the SEC approval process, which could take up to 240 days. Earlier this month, the SEC approved new generic listing rules for crypto ETFs. These rules let some products skip full individual reviews and get faster approvals if the underlying asset has traded for six months on a CFTC-regulated exchange. However, Bitwise said in its filing that “there are currently no Hyperliquid futures contracts registered with the CFTC.” BOOM: SEC has approved the generic listings standards that will clear way for spot crypto ETFs to launch (without going through all this bs every time) under '33 Act so long as they have futures on Coinbase, which currently incl about 12-15 coins. pic.twitter.com/E9FXrniXRS — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 17, 2025 ETF filings usually boost an asset’s price by creating new demand and attracting institutional attention. However, HYPE has shown little change, moving sideways between $40.11 and $43.46. At the time of writing, Hyperliquid was down nearly 2% over the past 24 hours at $42.50, after recovering some losses. Over the past week, its decline has extended to more than 25%. Bitwise Expands Crypto ETF Lineup Bitwise has been expanding its crypto-focused ETFs. Its first spot Bitcoin ETF, BITB, was approved by the SEC in January last year, along with 11 other funds from different issuers. According to Bitwise’s website, BITB, held by Bank of New York Mellon, has 74,070,000 shares and about $4.417 billion in assets. In July, Bitwise tried to convert its flagship BITW crypto index fund into an ETF. It initially received SEC approval but was later put on hold, delaying the launch. Bitwise has also been pursuing single-asset funds for altcoins. It filed for a spot XRP trust with the SEC in October last year, followed by filings for Aptos and NEAR products. So far, the Commission has used its authority to extend these reviews. Deadlines for Bitwise’s altcoin ETF proposals are now set for late 2025. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

HYPE Price Drops Despite Bitwise Filing First Spot Hyperliquid ETF

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/26 17:31
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.25+3.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01154-1.19%
SOON
SOON$0.3249-3.70%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0919-3.22%
MAY
MAY$0.03789-1.58%

Highlights:

  • Bitwise wants to launch a spot ETF for the HYPE token soon.
  • The ETF will hold HYPE and let investors trade shares for tokens.
  • SEC approval may take months, but it could attract more investors.

On September 25, Bitwise Asset Management submitted Form S-1 with US regulators to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Hyperliquid’s blockchain-based token, HYPE. The filing states that the HYPE ETF will directly hold the token and “seek to provide exposure to the value of Hyperliquid held by the Trust,” similar to the popular Bitcoin and Ether ETFs launched last year.

Coinbase Custody Trust Company will act as the custodian. The Hyperliquid ETF will also support in-kind creation and redemption, letting investors exchange fund shares for HYPE tokens instead of cash. The SEC approved in-kind creation in July, saying it is easier, faster, and cheaper for everyone.

Bitwise ETF Plans and Regulatory Steps

Bitwise has not yet disclosed the exchange where the ETF will be listed or the ticker symbol it will trade under. The company has also not shared the management fees investors are expected to pay. Bitwise filed a Form S-1 to register its ETF with the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, also called the “’33 Act,” which lets the fund hold the crypto token directly. The ETF will also need to submit Form 19b-4 to start the SEC approval process, which could take up to 240 days.

Earlier this month, the SEC approved new generic listing rules for crypto ETFs. These rules let some products skip full individual reviews and get faster approvals if the underlying asset has traded for six months on a CFTC-regulated exchange. However, Bitwise said in its filing that “there are currently no Hyperliquid futures contracts registered with the CFTC.”

ETF filings usually boost an asset’s price by creating new demand and attracting institutional attention. However, HYPE has shown little change, moving sideways between $40.11 and $43.46. At the time of writing, Hyperliquid was down nearly 2% over the past 24 hours at $42.50, after recovering some losses. Over the past week, its decline has extended to more than 25%.

Bitwise Expands Crypto ETF Lineup

Bitwise has been expanding its crypto-focused ETFs. Its first spot Bitcoin ETF, BITB, was approved by the SEC in January last year, along with 11 other funds from different issuers. According to Bitwise’s website, BITB, held by Bank of New York Mellon, has 74,070,000 shares and about $4.417 billion in assets. In July, Bitwise tried to convert its flagship BITW crypto index fund into an ETF. It initially received SEC approval but was later put on hold, delaying the launch.

Bitwise has also been pursuing single-asset funds for altcoins. It filed for a spot XRP trust with the SEC in October last year, followed by filings for Aptos and NEAR products. So far, the Commission has used its authority to extend these reviews. Deadlines for Bitwise’s altcoin ETF proposals are now set for late 2025.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,382.79-1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36-0.82%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17993+0.59%
Boom
BOOM$0.007671-2.26%
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-4.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001169-0.76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises