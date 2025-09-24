HYPE and Solana show strong momentum in September 2025, but Moonshot MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn presale is stealing the spotlight with explosive growth potential.HYPE and Solana show strong momentum in September 2025, but Moonshot MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn presale is stealing the spotlight with explosive growth potential.

HYPE Rallies, SOL Strengthens, Yet MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn Presale Promises 166× Upside

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 21:15
Solana
SOL$215.87-1.04%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.53-1.54%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002421-0.98%
solana5 main

HYPE Gains Momentum Amid Supply Tightening

The Hyperliquid token (HYPE) has been one of the standout performers this quarter, trading higher as liquidity across its DeFi platform deepens. Analysts point to its ultra-low fee structure and high-frequency trading support as core drivers of adoption.While HYPE captures attention for its performance, early-stage investors are also turning to Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX), whose Meme-to-Earn presale offers a different kind of upside  blending viral content creation with financial rewards. Recent data shows that HYPE is steadily climbing the ranks on decentralized exchanges, but MAGAX’s presale momentum is drawing participants looking for both community engagement and potential high returns.

chart14671247 1

Source: CoinMarketCap – HYPE

Solana (SOL) Holds Resistance Levels

Solana (SOL) has continued to prove its resilience in 2025. Despite competition from Ethereum and new entrants, SOL maintains its position as one of the fastest and most cost-effective networks, capable of processing up to 65,000 transactions per second.

chart14671247 2

Source: CoinGecko – Solana

While SOL draws attention for its speed and NFT adoption, Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) is capturing early-stage investor interest for a different reason — its Meme-to-Earn presale combines viral content creation, community engagement, and financial rewards. As SOL strengthens its staking and institutional adoption, MAGAX offers a high-upside opportunity for those looking to diversify into emerging, culture-driven crypto projects.

MAGAX: The Meme-to-Earn Presale Stealing the Spotlight

While HYPE and SOL focus on utility and speed, Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) is turning heads with its Meme-to-Earn model, letting users earn tokens by creating and sharing viral content across social platforms. Its stage-based presale creates scarcity, rewarding early participants and generating strong engagement.

The ecosystem also includes an integrated referral program and cross-platform access, allowing anyone worldwide to join with minimal technical barriers. With Stage 2 priced at $0.000293 and over 80,000 participants already onboard, MAGAX is fast becoming one of 2025’s most talked-about crypto presales.

Why Investors Are Pivoting to MAGAX

Both HYPE and SOL showcase utility and performance, but their growth trajectories are already priced into much of the market. By contrast, MAGAX offers asymmetric upside  a chance to enter before mainstream adoption takes hold.

Analysts have even projected that MAGAX presale participants could see up to 166× returns, positioning it as one of 2025’s most compelling opportunities.

MAGAX

The Clock Is Ticking: Secure Your Spot Now

Stage 2 of the MAGAX presale won’t last long. As supply tightens and demand builds, latecomers risk missing out on the best bonuses and earliest price entry.

If you missed the early days of Solana or the explosive run-ups of past DeFi tokens, MAGAX gives you another shot at generational gains.

Don’t wait for Stage 3 price hikes. Join the MAGAX presale today and lock in your position before it’s too late.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Partager
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05737-0.33%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03923+2.48%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Partager
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06357+5.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.64%
MAY
MAY$0.03976-0.99%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced