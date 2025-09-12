HYPER launches Solana’s first Telegram CoinFlip with on-chain RNG and DeFi LP pools

Key Takeaways
- HYPER launched Solana’s first Telegram CoinFlip game with on-chain RNG and DeFi LP pools.
HYPER debuted Solana’s first Telegram-based CoinFlip game today, featuring on-chain random number generation and DeFi liquidity pools that enable users to participate as house providers.
The game operates directly within Telegram chats on the Solana blockchain, eliminating the need for separate applications. Its VRF-less technology generates verifiable random outcomes without external services, while DeFi-style pools allow liquidity providers to earn yields from gaming activity.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-telegram-coinflip-defi/