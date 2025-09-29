Hyperdrive Protocol Clarifies thBILL Security After Wallet Exploit

Key Points: Hyperdrive’s response, market impact, $773k loss in wallet exploit.

Hyperdrive reported a $773,000 exploit, affecting two wallet positions in its DeFi treasury market using thBILL from Theo Network, amidst ongoing investigations.

The incident highlights security vulnerabilities in DeFi platforms, prompting market caution and increased scrutiny on protocol safeguards and audit practices.

Exploit Targets Specific Wallets, Results in $773,000 Loss

Hyperdrive stated that the thBILL asset itself remained secure during an isolated exploit of two wallet positions. The attack vector involved arbitrary call vulnerabilities in the router contract. Markets were paused as a precautionary measure. CertiK, a blockchain security auditor, confirmed these vulnerabilities led to a total loss of approximately $773,000. As a response, Hyperdrive announced plans to reactivate markets within 24 hours, ensuring all security protocols are robustly in place.

As a direct consequence, the market saw a heightened sense of caution among investors. Withdrawals surged, and the overall impression prompted other protocols within the Hyperliquid ecosystem to increase their audit frequency. Community discussions emphasized the need for reinforced operator permission security. Statements released by Hyperdrive via official channels on X (formerly Twitter) reassured stakeholders about the limited scope of the attack.

Market Reactions and Future Steps for Hyperdrive

Did you know? A previous incident within the Hyperliquid ecosystem involved a $3.6 million rug pull by HyperVault just a day before this attack, underscoring systemic vulnerabilities affecting fixed-income digital assets.

As of the last update, BNB is trading at $978.52, boasting a market cap of $136.20 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The trading volume over the past 24 hours has reached $2.50 billion, reflecting a notable decrease of 12.31%. While BNB’s price rose by 0.94% in the last day, it showed a significant 48.76% increase over the past 90 days. These fluctuations underline BNB’s resilience amid broader market challenges.

BNB(BNB), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:24 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights the ongoing necessity for blockchain audit protocols and the integration of advanced smart contract security measures. Such steps are critical for maintaining confidence and ensuring the integrity of DeFi spaces like Hyperdrive.