The post Hyperdrive Resolves Security Exploit, Plans Compensation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Security incident led to a $700,000 loss, impacting USDT markets. Hyperdrive promises compensation and fixes within 24 hours. Community warned against interacting with smart contracts until further notice. Hyperdrive experienced a security breach on September 27, 2025, resulting in a $700,000 loss from two treasury wallets in primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets. This incident raises concerns about DeFi security, highlighting vulnerabilities in smart contract permissions and the importance of rapid response to protect user investments. Minimal Impact on Hyperdrive Tokens After Exploit According to CoinMarketCap, Tether USDt (USDT) holds a current price of $1.00 with a market cap of 174.24 billion and a trading volume of 80.52 billion, reflecting a 41.56% decline. Price movements remain steady with minimal change over recent months, adjusting by -0.03% in the past 24 hours. The Coincu research team highlights the exploit’s minimal immediate impact on Hyperdrive’s primary tokens, noting the incident’s significance in developing DeFi security protocols. They indicate a push towards more robust operator permission systems may be expedited following this event. “Funds in the thBILL asset are fully secure. Only two Treasury Market wallet positions were compromised. All markets paused out of abundance of caution. No impact to $HYPE token. Please await further notice before interacting with smart contracts.” — Hyperdrive Team, Official Communication The market community is cautious following the exploit, and DeFi developers emphasize the necessity of regular audits and rapid responses to potential contract vulnerabilities. Official communications underscored that only two wallet positions experienced compromise, with the thBILL and HYPE tokens confirmed as secure. The measures taken include pausing all market activities, which reassures users of the protocol’s integrity. Market Data Overview Did you know? The Hyperdrive security incident follows closely after a similar exploit within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, where another protocol, HyperVault, suffered a rug… The post Hyperdrive Resolves Security Exploit, Plans Compensation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Security incident led to a $700,000 loss, impacting USDT markets. Hyperdrive promises compensation and fixes within 24 hours. Community warned against interacting with smart contracts until further notice. Hyperdrive experienced a security breach on September 27, 2025, resulting in a $700,000 loss from two treasury wallets in primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets. This incident raises concerns about DeFi security, highlighting vulnerabilities in smart contract permissions and the importance of rapid response to protect user investments. Minimal Impact on Hyperdrive Tokens After Exploit According to CoinMarketCap, Tether USDt (USDT) holds a current price of $1.00 with a market cap of 174.24 billion and a trading volume of 80.52 billion, reflecting a 41.56% decline. Price movements remain steady with minimal change over recent months, adjusting by -0.03% in the past 24 hours. The Coincu research team highlights the exploit’s minimal immediate impact on Hyperdrive’s primary tokens, noting the incident’s significance in developing DeFi security protocols. They indicate a push towards more robust operator permission systems may be expedited following this event. “Funds in the thBILL asset are fully secure. Only two Treasury Market wallet positions were compromised. All markets paused out of abundance of caution. No impact to $HYPE token. Please await further notice before interacting with smart contracts.” — Hyperdrive Team, Official Communication The market community is cautious following the exploit, and DeFi developers emphasize the necessity of regular audits and rapid responses to potential contract vulnerabilities. Official communications underscored that only two wallet positions experienced compromise, with the thBILL and HYPE tokens confirmed as secure. The measures taken include pausing all market activities, which reassures users of the protocol’s integrity. Market Data Overview Did you know? The Hyperdrive security incident follows closely after a similar exploit within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, where another protocol, HyperVault, suffered a rug…

Hyperdrive Resolves Security Exploit, Plans Compensation

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 15:00
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010416+0.16%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00431-3.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001496+0.47%
1
1$0.006697-14.57%
Capverse
CAP$0.1052-0.84%
Key Points:
  • Security incident led to a $700,000 loss, impacting USDT markets.
  • Hyperdrive promises compensation and fixes within 24 hours.
  • Community warned against interacting with smart contracts until further notice.

Hyperdrive experienced a security breach on September 27, 2025, resulting in a $700,000 loss from two treasury wallets in primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets.

This incident raises concerns about DeFi security, highlighting vulnerabilities in smart contract permissions and the importance of rapid response to protect user investments.

Minimal Impact on Hyperdrive Tokens After Exploit

According to CoinMarketCap, Tether USDt (USDT) holds a current price of $1.00 with a market cap of 174.24 billion and a trading volume of 80.52 billion, reflecting a 41.56% decline. Price movements remain steady with minimal change over recent months, adjusting by -0.03% in the past 24 hours.

The Coincu research team highlights the exploit’s minimal immediate impact on Hyperdrive’s primary tokens, noting the incident’s significance in developing DeFi security protocols. They indicate a push towards more robust operator permission systems may be expedited following this event.

The market community is cautious following the exploit, and DeFi developers emphasize the necessity of regular audits and rapid responses to potential contract vulnerabilities. Official communications underscored that only two wallet positions experienced compromise, with the thBILL and HYPE tokens confirmed as secure. The measures taken include pausing all market activities, which reassures users of the protocol’s integrity.

Market Data Overview

Did you know? The Hyperdrive security incident follows closely after a similar exploit within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, where another protocol, HyperVault, suffered a rug pull amounting to $3.6 million.

According to CoinMarketCap, Tether USDt (USDT) holds a current price of $1.00 with a market cap of 174.24 billion and a trading volume of 80.52 billion, reflecting a 41.56% decline. Price movements remain steady with minimal change over recent months, adjusting by -0.03% in the past 24 hours.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:53 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights the exploit’s minimal immediate impact on Hyperdrive’s primary tokens, noting the incident’s significance in developing DeFi security protocols. They indicate a push towards more robust operator permission systems may be expedited following this event.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/hyperdrive-security-exploit-fix/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Partager
Massive Outflows Strike Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs

Massive Outflows Strike Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs

In a notable week for the cryptocurrency market, spot Ethereum ETFs experienced their most significant outflows on record. Data from SoSoValue reveals that the week ending September 26 saw a staggering $795.6 million withdrawn from these financial vehicles.Continue Reading:Massive Outflows Strike Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/28 14:25
Partager
Quanto (formerly OX.FUN) will launch a 5 million QTO liquidity pool incentive program on Raydium

Quanto (formerly OX.FUN) will launch a 5 million QTO liquidity pool incentive program on Raydium

PANews reported on September 28th that Quanto (formerly OX.FUN), a platform associated with Su Zhu, will launch a QTO liquidity pool incentive program on the Solana ecosystem's Raydium protocol, distributing 5 million QTO tokens (0.5% of the total supply) for 90 days. The program aims to enhance on-chain liquidity and provide a smoother trading experience for Quanto ecosystem participants. Additionally, Quanto announced on July 1st the completion of its upgrade from OX to QTO. QTO, natively launched on the Solana blockchain, boasts higher performance, greater composability, and improved scalability. The token supply has been reduced from 8.22 billion OX to 1 billion QTO, with an exchange rate of 1 QTO = 8.22 OX, while user asset value remains unchanged.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009522+2.90%
Quanto
QTO$0.0225+1.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01176+1.99%
Partager
PANews2025/09/28 15:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Massive Outflows Strike Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs

Quanto (formerly OX.FUN) will launch a 5 million QTO liquidity pool incentive program on Raydium

Ripple News: XRP Ledger Positioned to Rival Ethereum in RWA Market

Vitalik sold 150 billion Puppies for 28.57 ETH 2 hours ago