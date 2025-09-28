Hyperdrive: The protocol issue currently only affects the Primary USDT0 market and the Treasury USDT market.

PANews reported on September 28th that Hyperdrive announced on the X platform that it has been informed of recent protocol issues, which have been confirmed to affect only the Primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets. An investigation is ongoing, and they are collaborating with security and forensics experts. A full post-incident report will be released upon completion. To prevent malicious activity, all markets (including the interest mechanism) and withdrawals have been suspended, and a patch is currently being developed. The team is exploring various options to mitigate the impact on users, with the primary priority being to assess the incident and develop a remediation plan. The next substantive update will be released within 24 hours via their official Twitter and Discord channels. Please be wary of scams and only trust official communications. The team will not proactively send private messages or request private keys. Do not interact with the protocol or send funds to its smart contracts. PANews reported on September 28th that Hyperdrive announced on the X platform that it has been informed of recent protocol issues, which have been confirmed to affect only the Primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets. An investigation is ongoing, and they are collaborating with security and forensics experts. A full post-incident report will be released upon completion. To prevent malicious activity, all markets (including the interest mechanism) and withdrawals have been suspended, and a patch is currently being developed. The team is exploring various options to mitigate the impact on users, with the primary priority being to assess the incident and develop a remediation plan. The next substantive update will be released within 24 hours via their official Twitter and Discord channels. Please be wary of scams and only trust official communications. The team will not proactively send private messages or request private keys. Do not interact with the protocol or send funds to its smart contracts.