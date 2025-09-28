Hyperdrive: The protocol issue currently only affects the Primary USDT0 market and the Treasury USDT market.

PANews reported on September 28th that Hyperdrive announced on the X platform that it has been informed of recent protocol issues, which have been confirmed to affect only the Primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets. An investigation is ongoing, and they are collaborating with security and forensics experts. A full post-incident report will be released upon completion. To prevent malicious activity, all markets (including the interest mechanism) and withdrawals have been suspended, and a patch is currently being developed. The team is exploring various options to mitigate the impact on users, with the primary priority being to assess the incident and develop a remediation plan. The next substantive update will be released within 24 hours via their official Twitter and Discord channels. Please be wary of scams and only trust official communications. The team will not proactively send private messages or request private keys. Do not interact with the protocol or send funds to its smart contracts.PANews reported on September 28th that Hyperdrive announced on the X platform that it has been informed of recent protocol issues, which have been confirmed to affect only the Primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets. An investigation is ongoing, and they are collaborating with security and forensics experts. A full post-incident report will be released upon completion. To prevent malicious activity, all markets (including the interest mechanism) and withdrawals have been suspended, and a patch is currently being developed. The team is exploring various options to mitigate the impact on users, with the primary priority being to assess the incident and develop a remediation plan. The next substantive update will be released within 24 hours via their official Twitter and Discord channels. Please be wary of scams and only trust official communications. The team will not proactively send private messages or request private keys. Do not interact with the protocol or send funds to its smart contracts.

Hyperdrive: The protocol issue currently only affects the Primary USDT0 market and the Treasury USDT market.

Par : PANews
2025/09/28 08:47
Octavia
VIA$0.0137-9.86%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004053+0.24%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001547-1.65%
Suilend
SEND$0.4904+4.87%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004471+0.44%

PANews reported on September 28th that Hyperdrive announced on the X platform that it has been informed of recent protocol issues, which have been confirmed to affect only the Primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets. An investigation is ongoing, and they are collaborating with security and forensics experts. A full post-incident report will be released upon completion. To prevent malicious activity, all markets (including the interest mechanism) and withdrawals have been suspended, and a patch is currently being developed. The team is exploring various options to mitigate the impact on users, with the primary priority being to assess the incident and develop a remediation plan. The next substantive update will be released within 24 hours via their official Twitter and Discord channels. Please be wary of scams and only trust official communications. The team will not proactively send private messages or request private keys. Do not interact with the protocol or send funds to its smart contracts.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

This method is designed to overcome challenges in a standard autoregressive approach, allowing the model to make targeted, grammatically correct changes
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/25 00:00
Partager
One victim lost $78,187 due to a phishing authorization signed 623 days ago

One victim lost $78,187 due to a phishing authorization signed 623 days ago

PANews reported on September 28 that according to Scam Sniffer, a victim lost $78,187 due to a phishing authorization signed 623 days ago. Users are reminded to regularly check and revoke old authorizations.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/28 09:22
Partager
The head of the Base protocol called on all applications on the Base chain to use the EIP5792 standard

The head of the Base protocol called on all applications on the Base chain to use the EIP5792 standard

PANews reported on September 28 that Jesse Pollak, head of the Base protocol, posted on the X platform that every application on the Base chain needs to use the EIP5792 standard, and emphasized the need to eliminate the multi-step authorization mechanism as soon as possible.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03804+2.97%
SOON
SOON$0.3165-9.13%
Partager
PANews2025/09/28 08:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

One victim lost $78,187 due to a phishing authorization signed 623 days ago

The head of the Base protocol called on all applications on the Base chain to use the EIP5792 standard

UXLINK: Both CEX and on-chain UXLINK token migration will start next week

Huang Licheng's XPL 5x long position, which he added yesterday, has now made a profit of $1.178 million.