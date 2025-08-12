Hyperliquid Assistance Fund Has Acquired $1.2 Billion in HYPE Tokens Since Its Inception

PANews reported on August 12 that HYPE Engine was officially released as the first autonomous vault prototype, aiming to leverage Hyperliquid's production capabilities and transform them into continuously growing value.

The Hyperliquid Assistance Fund has acquired $1.2 billion worth of $HYPE on the open market and achieved a 140% return, while pledging to use 97% of the protocol's revenue for a permanent and deflationary repurchase program, with an expected annualized scale of over $1.5 billion.

HYPE Engine generates excess returns by deploying on-chain infrastructure and unleashing the productivity of $HYPE, including the NestExchange decentralized exchange, HIP-3 perpetual contract deployment, validator nodes, and on-chain DeFi opportunities. It captures ecosystem growth through smart contracts, forming a continuous capital flow, driving the value of the $MEGA (MEGAHYPE) token, and attracting global capital to participate in on-chain returns in a transparent and efficient manner.

Previous news, analysis: Hyperliquid assistance fund already holds 5.62% of HYPE's circulating supply .