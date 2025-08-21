Hyperliquid Becomes Most Profitable Company Per Employee

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 07:53
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022473+12.01%
Wink
LIKE$0.011798+4.15%
MAY
MAY$0.04757-1.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01972+8.76%
  • Hyperliquid takes the top spot in revenue per employee, ahead of companies like Tether, OnlyFans, and Nvidia
  • As of mid-2025, Hyperliquid controlled 35% of all on-chain revenue among blockchain networks, becoming the largest derivatives trading venue by share and volume
  • This year, the platform handled over $1.57 trillion in perpetual futures volume 

As of today, Hyperliquid leads globally in revenue per employee, generating an estimated $102.4 million per worker. This outpaces even heavy hitters like Tether ($93 million) and OnlyFans ($37.6 million), showcasing the incredible profitability of Hyperliquid’s lean team.

Rounding out the top 5 are Nvidia, with $3.6 million in revenue per worker, and Cursor, at $3.3 million in revenue per worker.

A Juggernaut of Profitability

Hyperliquid has been on a roll lately. In May, the company delivered $72.3 million in gross profit, surpassing platforms such as Ethereum ($21.8 million) and Tron ($58.3 million) in a single month.

Also, as of mid-2025, Hyperliquid controlled 35% of all on-chain revenue among blockchain networks, becoming the largest derivatives trading venue by share and volume.

Related: Hyperliquid’s Founder Jeff Yan Explains Why They Rejected All Venture Capital

This year, Hyperliquid handled over $1.57 trillion in perpetual futures volume, with June alone bringing in $56 million in fees, which pushed its cumulative revenue to approximately $310 million.

Then, in July, it was reported that the platform also achieved $1.7 million in fees generated within 24 hours, surpassing daily revenues of Ethereum and Solana, and driving TVL (Total Value Locked) up by 147%.

Hyperliquid’s success, even with a small team, shows that crypto companies can be efficient and make a steady income by creating products that people truly want to use.

How Hyperliquid built its success

Founded in 2022, Hyperliquid is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that focuses on perpetual futures trading. Unlike many exchanges that rely heavily on venture capital, Hyperliquid has built its reputation organically through community-driven governance, high-performance infrastructure, and a transparent on-chain model.

The platform is known for its lightning-fast execution, low fees, and the ability to handle high trading volumes without compromising decentralization. Additionally, it has its own Layer-1 blockchain, which was built to make trading even more efficient.

Related: Why Hyperliquid’s Deflationary Model Could Outpace Solana and Ethereum

In addition to having a small but highly productive team, Hyperliquid stands out by having features like community voting through Hyperliquid Improvement Proposals (HIPs) and a fully on-chain order book, making all trades executed transparently and in real time on the blockchain.

This makes it a sustainable, effective, and user-focused option compared to both traditional centralized exchanges and other decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/the-most-profitable-company-in-crypto-hyperliquid-makes-102m-per-employee/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1219+7.49%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002822+33.05%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008805-0.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Partager
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1563+3.85%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001261-0.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.1592+2.05%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Partager
Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

PANews reported on June 20 that Jack Zhang, founder and CEO of corporate payment and financial platform Airwallex, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “it’s time to short Circle…”
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0717-20.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage

Softest Online Poker Sites in 2025 – Where Beginners Can Crush The Tables Without High Pressure