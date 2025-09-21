HyperLiquid Bulls Seek Explosive Reversal Beyond $59.928 Zone

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is gaining attention with whale acquisition and bearish market signals. Token prices plummeted 4.28% to $54.05 within 24 hours. Staking data onchain shows strong confidence, but analysts forecast possible declines toward $52.054 and $50.558 if support breaks.
At present, the market cap of the token is valued at $18.05 billion, supported by a 24-hour trading volume of $502.21 million, thereby achieving a market dominance of 0.45%.
Onchain Lens revealed that the crypto whale recently deposited 2.8 million USDC into HyperLiquid, using the assets to acquire 52,020 HYPE tokens at prices of $53.96 each. It shows growing institutional-level confidence in the platform’s own token.
Beyond this accumulation, the whale’s portfolio showcases a deeper commitment. Onchain Lens, the wallet currently holds 420,556 HYPE tokens staked, worth approximately $22.72 million at the time of writing. It positions the investor among the largest HYPE holders actively involved in the ecosystem.
Market analysts closely observe HYPE’s technical configuration. Finora AI Global mentioned in a post that the overall structure signals further risk of a downside. The critical level of observation is at $52.346, and it is an immediate demand area. If prices decline below this level, then they might witness further falls till around $52.054 or even $50.558.
However, if the token does bounce off the demand area, interim profits towards levels of $54.482 remain possible. Until now, AI has emphasized that the current moment would continue to be bearish if HYPE holds and stays above the levels of $54.482.
A stronger reversal would only be confirmed if the price jumps up above the supply area of $59.928, supported by volume confirmations and positive momentum. The mixed sentiment shows a cautious outlook.
Although on the positive side, whale activity suggests long-term commitment toward Hyperliquid. On the other hand, technical signals point toward ongoing price pressure with lower support levels likely to be tested soon.
