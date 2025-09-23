The post Hyperliquid considers bold tokenomics to stabilize HYPE token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized exchange platform Hyperliquid is weighing a sweeping proposal that could reshape its tokenomics. The plan, introduced on Sept. 22 by DBA investment manager Jon Charbonneau and pseudonymous researcher Hasu, calls for a 45% reduction in the total supply of HYPE. Charbonneau and Hasu argue that Hyperliquid’s current setup distorts valuation metrics, leaving the protocol at a disadvantage compared to peers. They say that by cleaning up the balance sheet, the market can better assess Hyperliquid’s fundamentals and investors can make more informed decisions. They stated: “Given HYPE’s current supply dynamics, it’s one of the most unfairly penalized tokens on the market today.” This proposal comes at an interesting time when fears of an impending $12 billion HYPE token unlock have sparked concerns within the crypto community. Considering this, the proposal outlined several key changes to Hyperliquid’s HYPE token supply to reduce those concerns and stabilize its market standing. Burning excess HYPE’s supply At the heart of the proposal is a recommendation to revoke and burn more than 450 million tokens originally earmarked for the Future Emissions and Community Rewards (FECR) fund and the Assistance Fund (AF). According to Charbonneau and Hasu, this excess authorized supply, including the 421 million HYPE for the reward program and 31 million for the assistance fund, has led the market to penalize the token unfairly. They argue that these large reserves create downward pressure by skewing expectations of future distribution. According to them: “Hyperliquid currently has a large amount of authorized non-outstanding supply…This is problematic because the market penalizes this excess supply in valuing the protocol.” By eliminating these allocations, the authors contend that Hyperliquid can clean its balance sheet and allow capital to flow more efficiently without the overhang of unused tokens. Removing the supply cap The proposal also made a controversial call… The post Hyperliquid considers bold tokenomics to stabilize HYPE token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized exchange platform Hyperliquid is weighing a sweeping proposal that could reshape its tokenomics. The plan, introduced on Sept. 22 by DBA investment manager Jon Charbonneau and pseudonymous researcher Hasu, calls for a 45% reduction in the total supply of HYPE. Charbonneau and Hasu argue that Hyperliquid’s current setup distorts valuation metrics, leaving the protocol at a disadvantage compared to peers. They say that by cleaning up the balance sheet, the market can better assess Hyperliquid’s fundamentals and investors can make more informed decisions. They stated: “Given HYPE’s current supply dynamics, it’s one of the most unfairly penalized tokens on the market today.” This proposal comes at an interesting time when fears of an impending $12 billion HYPE token unlock have sparked concerns within the crypto community. Considering this, the proposal outlined several key changes to Hyperliquid’s HYPE token supply to reduce those concerns and stabilize its market standing. Burning excess HYPE’s supply At the heart of the proposal is a recommendation to revoke and burn more than 450 million tokens originally earmarked for the Future Emissions and Community Rewards (FECR) fund and the Assistance Fund (AF). According to Charbonneau and Hasu, this excess authorized supply, including the 421 million HYPE for the reward program and 31 million for the assistance fund, has led the market to penalize the token unfairly. They argue that these large reserves create downward pressure by skewing expectations of future distribution. According to them: “Hyperliquid currently has a large amount of authorized non-outstanding supply…This is problematic because the market penalizes this excess supply in valuing the protocol.” By eliminating these allocations, the authors contend that Hyperliquid can clean its balance sheet and allow capital to flow more efficiently without the overhang of unused tokens. Removing the supply cap The proposal also made a controversial call…

Hyperliquid considers bold tokenomics to stabilize HYPE token

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:14
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.36-2.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08551-0.62%
Capverse
CAP$0.11655-15.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218+2.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016469-3.85%

Decentralized exchange platform Hyperliquid is weighing a sweeping proposal that could reshape its tokenomics.

The plan, introduced on Sept. 22 by DBA investment manager Jon Charbonneau and pseudonymous researcher Hasu, calls for a 45% reduction in the total supply of HYPE.

Charbonneau and Hasu argue that Hyperliquid’s current setup distorts valuation metrics, leaving the protocol at a disadvantage compared to peers.

They say that by cleaning up the balance sheet, the market can better assess Hyperliquid’s fundamentals and investors can make more informed decisions.

They stated:

This proposal comes at an interesting time when fears of an impending $12 billion HYPE token unlock have sparked concerns within the crypto community.

Considering this, the proposal outlined several key changes to Hyperliquid’s HYPE token supply to reduce those concerns and stabilize its market standing.

Burning excess HYPE’s supply

At the heart of the proposal is a recommendation to revoke and burn more than 450 million tokens originally earmarked for the Future Emissions and Community Rewards (FECR) fund and the Assistance Fund (AF).

According to Charbonneau and Hasu, this excess authorized supply, including the 421 million HYPE for the reward program and 31 million for the assistance fund, has led the market to penalize the token unfairly.

They argue that these large reserves create downward pressure by skewing expectations of future distribution.

According to them:

By eliminating these allocations, the authors contend that Hyperliquid can clean its balance sheet and allow capital to flow more efficiently without the overhang of unused tokens.

Removing the supply cap

The proposal also made a controversial call to scrap Hyperliquid’s fixed cap of one billion HYPE tokens.

According to the authors, HYPE’s hard cap is a cultural holdover from Bitcoin’s 21 million coin limit, which rests on a unique and immutable social contract.

They argue that, unlike Bitcoin, many leading blockchains, such as Ethereum and Solana, adjust their issuance policies without fixed caps, relying instead on community consensus. From this perspective, Hyperliquid’s supply ceiling may be more restrictive than beneficial.

The authors stated:

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/hyperliquid-considers-bold-tokenomics-to-stabilize-hype-token/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01565+2.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+0.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014195-4.50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.455-0.43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13556+11.39%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002886-2.69%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!