Hyperliquid Considers USDH Stablecoin Launch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 01:26
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01243-0.63%
Threshold
T$0.01603+2.49%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.01+4.83%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0127+4.95%

Key Highlights

  • Hyperliquid proposes USDH stablecoin, pending validator vote
  • Platform slashes fees by 80% to boost liquidity
  • Could USDH rival USDT and USDC in the market?

Hyperliquid Eyes USDH Stablecoin and Major Fee Cuts

The Hyperliquid platform has revealed plans to launch USDH, its own dollar-pegged stablecoin. The announcement came through the project’s official Discord channel. However, the decision is far from finalized.

The project team stressed that the stablecoin’s creation will undergo a validator vote before moving forward. Just like with asset delistings, the vote will take place directly on-chain at the first level. Validators will also have the power to select the team responsible for developing USDH.

Interestingly, despite the buzz, there’s still no mention of USDH on Hyperliquid’s official website, leaving the crypto community waiting for further confirmation.

Big Fee Reductions to Drive Liquidity

Alongside the stablecoin news, Hyperliquid plans a major protocol update:

  • Taker, maker, and user fees will be reduced by 80% for dual-currency spot market pairs.
  • Public spot quotes will become available, increasing transparency.
  • Creating such trading pairs will require locking up a minimum amount of HYPE tokens. The exact requirement and slashing mechanism will be shared later.

The news had an immediate but modest impact on the HYPE token, which rose 3.4% on the daily chart before slightly pulling back.

Hyperliquid HYPE Price. Source: CoinGecko

It’s worth noting that Hyperliquid isn’t the only player exploring new stablecoins. Back in June 2025, the M0 platform launched the USDhl stablecoin, directly challenging market leaders USDC and USDT. If USDH gains approval, it could further intensify the race for dominance in the stablecoin sector.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10912/hyperliquid-plans-usdh-stablecoin-launch-but-there-s-a-catch

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable. Profit-Taking on Overdrive The majority of […] The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$205.12+0.76%
BULLS
BULLS$522.01+0.47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/06 02:00
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246+5.77%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002511-10.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,402.71+0.96%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01434+2.35%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now