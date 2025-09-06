Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: Livermore Model Hints at $100+ Target if Resistance Flips

Hyperliquid is once again seeing beyond $100 talks as it grinds tightly around the $50 mark, a level that has acted as both ceiling and trigger point recently. Market watchers suggest the token’s consolidation is less about weakness and more about building pressure, with higher lows stacking beneath resistance.

Hyperliquid Price Outlook for the Weekend

Hyperliquid is entering the weekend with analyst DAL pointing to a possible short-term push. The market has shown signs of steady consolidation over the past sessions, which often sets the stage for momentum-driven moves. With liquidity building and sentiment leaning positive, conditions look favorable for a bounce if buyers step in with conviction.

Hyperliquid’s current price is $45.34, down -1.02% in the last 24 hours. Source: Brave New Coin

From a technical view, HYPE Hyperliquid price holding above its recent support levels suggests that downside risk remains limited in the near term. If this structure holds, the token could see a weekend-driven rally towards higher resistance zones, aligning with the broader trend.

Hyperliquid’s Vertical Accumulation Intact

Following the short-term signals highlighted for the weekend, HYPE’s chart shows a broader structure that leans towards sustained accumulation. Analyst McKenna points out the presence of a rising trendline acting as a base, with price repeatedly bouncing from this level. The consolidation is forming within a clear ascending channel, and each higher low strengthens the case that buyers are steadily absorbing supply.

Hyperliquid continues to respect its ascending channel, with buyers pressing against the $50 resistance zone. Source: McKenna via X

From a technical perspective, the immediate zone to watch is the $49.80 to $50.00 resistance band, where rejection has occurred multiple times. If bulls manage to push through with volume, the measured move from this structure suggests a potential extension towards higher levels above $70.

HYPE Buybacks Keeping Price Steady

Hyperliquid’s buyback program has absorbed over 30 million HYPE tokens, creating a clear deflationary effect that strengthens the token’s supply dynamics. This move adds weight to the idea that HYPE isn’t just relying on market momentum but is being actively supported by fundamentals that reduce circulating supply. With the token still trading in a $36 to $50 range after a strong first-half rally, the buybacks are helping to keep price action stable while setting the stage for the next move.

Hyperliquid’s 30M token buybacks have helped stabilize price action within the $36–$50 range. Source: CryptoBusy via X

Technically, the chart shows HYPE repeatedly holding its mid-range support, with buyback levels closely aligning with average price action. If momentum aligns with these fundamentals, a breakout above the $50 ceiling looks increasingly possible.

Livermore Model Targeting $200+

HYPE’s chart is showing the type of structure that often precedes a sharp move. The token has been trading inside a clear ascending channel, with higher lows pressing against resistance. Analyst JCycles compares this setup to the classic Livermore pattern, hinting that the real acceleration could come once the price breaks above the upper boundary. The consolidation seen over the past few weeks looks less like weakness and more like energy being stored for the next leg up.

HYPE’s Livermore-style setup signals energy building within the $45–$50 zone, with a breakout potentially unlocking targets above $100. Source: JCycles via X

Technically, the $45 to $50 range is the area to watch, as repeated rejections there have kept the price capped. A strong breakout with volume could trigger the steep part of the move, with the chart projection showing potential to extend well beyond $100 in the medium term. If the structure plays out, this would mark a major shift from steady accumulation into an accelerated phase of expansion.

Final Thoughts

HYPE’s recent performance shows a market that continues to respect its key ranges, with buyers defending support and testing the $50 ceiling multiple times. This type of setup usually builds pressure, and if volume arrives, the breakout could flip the current sideways grind into a trending phase. At the same time, the buybacks and vertical accumulation pattern are helping keep sentiment constructive, making the token less vulnerable to sharp breakdowns.

Whether the Livermore-style structure plays out towards $100 and beyond will depend on how the market reacts around resistance.