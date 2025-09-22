The post Hyperliquid HYPE Slumps 9% as Market Share Drops Sharply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points HYPE drops 9% after Arthur Hayes exits with $823K profit. Market dominance falls from 86% to 62% in under a month. Revenue surpasses $700M despite growing competition. Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is under pressure after Arthur Hayes sold his entire 96,628 HYPE position worth $5.1 million. The trade, which closed with a $823,000 profit equal to a 19.2% gain, followed just a month of holding. HYPE is now trading at $49.05, marking a 0.34% hourly dip, a 7.39% 24-hour fall, and an 8.29% weekly loss. The sudden selloff from Hayes, who once projected massive upside, has sparked doubts about near-term market sentiment. Market Share Declines but Revenue Growth Holds HYPE’s dominance in the perpetuals market has dropped sharply, sliding from 85.98% on August 27 to 62.36% by September 22. This 23.6-point collapse coincides with rising competition from Aster at 11.15% and MYX Finance at 8.44%. Smaller platforms also gained traction, with APX capturing 2.90% and Avantis reaching 2.74%. Meanwhile, Jupiter held steady at 7.29% and dYdX maintained around 2.4%, reflecting broader diversification in market activity. Despite weakening dominance, Hyperliquid continues to generate substantial revenue, surpassing $700 million in September 2025. Daily inflows frequently ranged between $2 million and $4 million earlier this year, with peaks above $6 million. Hyperliquid Revenue | Source : Dune Since December 2024, cumulative revenue has accelerated, with notable surges in July and August boosting the platform’s monetization capacity. This steady growth highlights resilience, even as rivals gain ground and competitive pressures intensify. Sustaining such revenue momentum may support Hyperliquid in navigating the evolving competitive landscape. However, investor confidence will depend on whether the platform can maintain scale while defending its market position. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own… The post Hyperliquid HYPE Slumps 9% as Market Share Drops Sharply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points HYPE drops 9% after Arthur Hayes exits with $823K profit. Market dominance falls from 86% to 62% in under a month. Revenue surpasses $700M despite growing competition. Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is under pressure after Arthur Hayes sold his entire 96,628 HYPE position worth $5.1 million. The trade, which closed with a $823,000 profit equal to a 19.2% gain, followed just a month of holding. HYPE is now trading at $49.05, marking a 0.34% hourly dip, a 7.39% 24-hour fall, and an 8.29% weekly loss. The sudden selloff from Hayes, who once projected massive upside, has sparked doubts about near-term market sentiment. Market Share Declines but Revenue Growth Holds HYPE’s dominance in the perpetuals market has dropped sharply, sliding from 85.98% on August 27 to 62.36% by September 22. This 23.6-point collapse coincides with rising competition from Aster at 11.15% and MYX Finance at 8.44%. Smaller platforms also gained traction, with APX capturing 2.90% and Avantis reaching 2.74%. Meanwhile, Jupiter held steady at 7.29% and dYdX maintained around 2.4%, reflecting broader diversification in market activity. Despite weakening dominance, Hyperliquid continues to generate substantial revenue, surpassing $700 million in September 2025. Daily inflows frequently ranged between $2 million and $4 million earlier this year, with peaks above $6 million. Hyperliquid Revenue | Source : Dune Since December 2024, cumulative revenue has accelerated, with notable surges in July and August boosting the platform’s monetization capacity. This steady growth highlights resilience, even as rivals gain ground and competitive pressures intensify. Sustaining such revenue momentum may support Hyperliquid in navigating the evolving competitive landscape. However, investor confidence will depend on whether the platform can maintain scale while defending its market position. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own…

Hyperliquid HYPE Slumps 9% as Market Share Drops Sharply

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:41
NEAR
NEAR$2.878-6.58%
1
1$0.012234+11.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.09-6.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01182-10.79%
Aster
ASTER$1.3397-6.49%

Key Points

  • HYPE drops 9% after Arthur Hayes exits with $823K profit.
  • Market dominance falls from 86% to 62% in under a month.
  • Revenue surpasses $700M despite growing competition.

Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is under pressure after Arthur Hayes sold his entire 96,628 HYPE position worth $5.1 million. The trade, which closed with a $823,000 profit equal to a 19.2% gain, followed just a month of holding.

HYPE is now trading at $49.05, marking a 0.34% hourly dip, a 7.39% 24-hour fall, and an 8.29% weekly loss. The sudden selloff from Hayes, who once projected massive upside, has sparked doubts about near-term market sentiment.

Market Share Declines but Revenue Growth Holds

HYPE’s dominance in the perpetuals market has dropped sharply, sliding from 85.98% on August 27 to 62.36% by September 22. This 23.6-point collapse coincides with rising competition from Aster at 11.15% and MYX Finance at 8.44%.

Smaller platforms also gained traction, with APX capturing 2.90% and Avantis reaching 2.74%. Meanwhile, Jupiter held steady at 7.29% and dYdX maintained around 2.4%, reflecting broader diversification in market activity.

Despite weakening dominance, Hyperliquid continues to generate substantial revenue, surpassing $700 million in September 2025. Daily inflows frequently ranged between $2 million and $4 million earlier this year, with peaks above $6 million.

Hyperliquid Revenue | Source : Dune

Since December 2024, cumulative revenue has accelerated, with notable surges in July and August boosting the platform’s monetization capacity. This steady growth highlights resilience, even as rivals gain ground and competitive pressures intensify.

Sustaining such revenue momentum may support Hyperliquid in navigating the evolving competitive landscape. However, investor confidence will depend on whether the platform can maintain scale while defending its market position.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/hyperliquid-hype-slumps-9-as-marketshare/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.06004-4.07%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1393-10.64%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Partager
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0862+20.22%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002313-13.11%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0055-1.78%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve official Moussallem stated that restrictions on stablecoin interest payments must be adhered to when implementing the GENIUS Act. It is important that stablecoins continue to be used as a payment tool rather than a savings tool.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03317-15.59%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 22:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure