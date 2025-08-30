Hyperliquid Is Trending Sideways Above $43

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 23:57
Aug 30, 2025 at 14:50 // Price

The price of Hyperliquid (HYPE) has fallen below the $50 mark in a sideways trend.


Hyperliquid price long-term analysis: ranging 


The cryptocurrency has been trading above the $40 support and below the $50 resistance level. Today, the price of the cryptocurrency fell below the moving average lines.


On the downside, HYPE will test its previous low of $40. If the cryptocurrency price remains above the $40 support level, it will continue its uptrend. The altcoin will continue its move above the $40 support but below the $50 barrier. If the $40 support is broken, HYPE will fall to a low of $36. HYPE is trading at $43.50 at the time of writing.

HYPE price indicators analysis


On the daily chart, the price bars are below the upward moving average lines. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA on both charts, suggesting that the altcoin’s uptrend will continue.


Technical Indicators:



Key Resistance Levels – $60 and $70



Key Support Levels – $40 and $30



What is the next direction for Hyperliquid?


The HYPE price has continued to move sideways, but has fallen below the moving average lines. Selling pressure is expected to reach a low of $42, or $40. If the altcoin retraces and stays above its previous low of $40, it will resume its uptrend.



Last week HYPE was rising, although it was trading sideways after reaching a high of $49.83, as CoinIdol.com wrote in the price analysis.


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/hyperliquid-trending-sideways/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
