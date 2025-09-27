The post Hyperliquid Launches APEX Contract with 3x Leverage Amid Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperliquid launches APEX perpetual contract with community-driven governance. Enables up to 3x leverage in trading activities. Potential increase in trading volumes and liquidity. On September 27, Hyperliquid announced the launch of the APEX perpetual contract with up to 3x leverage, a decision driven by strong community demand. This launch signifies Hyperliquid’s commitment to community governance while potentially boosting trading volumes and liquidity for APEX in the DeFi space. Hyperliquid APEX Contract Launches with Community Approval Hyperliquid unveiled the APEX perpetual contract in response to community demand, offering leverage of up to 3x. The contract listing followed the HIP-3 process, where community votes drove its approval. The anonymous core team of Hyperliquid continues to focus on peer-led improvements and rapid feature releases. Market activity is expected to rise, with the APEX-PERP contract potentially leading to heightened trading volumes. By addressing trader demand, the platform reinforces its position as a leading decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts. Market observers have noted a positive response in Hyperliquid’s community forums and social media. Support for manageable leverage levels indicates confidence in the contract’s stability, with several users expressing enthusiasm for the increase in trading venues. Hyperliquid Market Stats and Expert Predictions Did you know? The introduction of APEX-PERP follows Hyperliquid’s previous success with meme tokens, often sparking short-term boosts in related trading activities. Hyperliquid (HYPE) sees a market cap of $15.08 billion with a circulating supply of 336,685,219. Its 24-hour trading volume has decreased to $545.09 million. The token’s value has seen a 6.62% rise in the past 24 hours, with a notable fluctuation over three months according to CoinMarketCap. Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:54 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap “HYPE is one of the only perps DEX tokens I consider a real monster for the next cycle—decentralized,… The post Hyperliquid Launches APEX Contract with 3x Leverage Amid Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperliquid launches APEX perpetual contract with community-driven governance. Enables up to 3x leverage in trading activities. Potential increase in trading volumes and liquidity. On September 27, Hyperliquid announced the launch of the APEX perpetual contract with up to 3x leverage, a decision driven by strong community demand. This launch signifies Hyperliquid’s commitment to community governance while potentially boosting trading volumes and liquidity for APEX in the DeFi space. Hyperliquid APEX Contract Launches with Community Approval Hyperliquid unveiled the APEX perpetual contract in response to community demand, offering leverage of up to 3x. The contract listing followed the HIP-3 process, where community votes drove its approval. The anonymous core team of Hyperliquid continues to focus on peer-led improvements and rapid feature releases. Market activity is expected to rise, with the APEX-PERP contract potentially leading to heightened trading volumes. By addressing trader demand, the platform reinforces its position as a leading decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts. Market observers have noted a positive response in Hyperliquid’s community forums and social media. Support for manageable leverage levels indicates confidence in the contract’s stability, with several users expressing enthusiasm for the increase in trading venues. Hyperliquid Market Stats and Expert Predictions Did you know? The introduction of APEX-PERP follows Hyperliquid’s previous success with meme tokens, often sparking short-term boosts in related trading activities. Hyperliquid (HYPE) sees a market cap of $15.08 billion with a circulating supply of 336,685,219. Its 24-hour trading volume has decreased to $545.09 million. The token’s value has seen a 6.62% rise in the past 24 hours, with a notable fluctuation over three months according to CoinMarketCap. Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:54 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap “HYPE is one of the only perps DEX tokens I consider a real monster for the next cycle—decentralized,…

Hyperliquid Launches APEX Contract with 3x Leverage Amid Demand

2025/09/27 15:00
Key Points:
  • Hyperliquid launches APEX perpetual contract with community-driven governance.
  • Enables up to 3x leverage in trading activities.
  • Potential increase in trading volumes and liquidity.

On September 27, Hyperliquid announced the launch of the APEX perpetual contract with up to 3x leverage, a decision driven by strong community demand.

This launch signifies Hyperliquid’s commitment to community governance while potentially boosting trading volumes and liquidity for APEX in the DeFi space.

Hyperliquid APEX Contract Launches with Community Approval

Hyperliquid unveiled the APEX perpetual contract in response to community demand, offering leverage of up to 3x. The contract listing followed the HIP-3 process, where community votes drove its approval. The anonymous core team of Hyperliquid continues to focus on peer-led improvements and rapid feature releases.

Market activity is expected to rise, with the APEX-PERP contract potentially leading to heightened trading volumes. By addressing trader demand, the platform reinforces its position as a leading decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts.

Market observers have noted a positive response in Hyperliquid’s community forums and social media. Support for manageable leverage levels indicates confidence in the contract’s stability, with several users expressing enthusiasm for the increase in trading venues.

Hyperliquid Market Stats and Expert Predictions

Did you know? The introduction of APEX-PERP follows Hyperliquid’s previous success with meme tokens, often sparking short-term boosts in related trading activities.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) sees a market cap of $15.08 billion with a circulating supply of 336,685,219. Its 24-hour trading volume has decreased to $545.09 million. The token’s value has seen a 6.62% rise in the past 24 hours, with a notable fluctuation over three months according to CoinMarketCap.

Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:54 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts from Coincu predict that this launch might stabilize the market volatility, leveraging community support for subsequent token listings. There’s optimism for increased liquidity, placing HYPE on a potentially upward trajectory based on current market dynamics.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/hyperliquid-apex-contract-leverage-launch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
