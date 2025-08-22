Hyperliquid Now Dominates DeFi Derivatives, Processing $30B a Day

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 12:18
Moonveil
MORE$0.10062-1.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001741-1.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021554-3.34%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5581+0.17%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-2.70%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00662-6.76%

Data provider RedStone has released a new report on Hyperliquid, the decentralized perpetuals exchange that has quickly become the category leader.

In just a year, Hyperliquid has grown to capture more than 80% of the decentralized perps market, with daily trading volumes now topping $30 billion, rivaling some of the largest centralized exchanges, according to the report.

RedStone highlighted three structural advantages that underpin Hyperliquid’s surge.

The first is its fully on-chain order book that now delivers spreads and execution speeds on par with centralized platforms.

Second, HIP-3, Hyperliquid’s new permissionless market creation framework, has created one of the most active builder ecosystems in DeFi, with revenue-sharing economics that pay developers more than the protocol itself.

And third, its dual architecture of HyperCore and HyperEVM enables entirely new financial primitives, including tokenized perp positions, delta-neutral strategies, and novel liquidity engineering tools.

HyperLiquid volume (DefiLlama)

Hyperliquid’s rise is an indication of how a lean, self-funded team can outcompete venture-backed peers by focusing on technical execution and builder-first incentives. By coupling CEX-level performance with permissionless technology, Hyperliquid is positioning itself not just as a trading venue but as a potential backbone for the next phase of on-chain trading.

The Hyperliquid network, on which the Hyperliquid DEX is based, currently has around $2.2 billion in total value locked, with the DEX notching $330 billion in cumulative trading volume in the past 30 days, according to DefiLlama.

“Hyperliquid is setting a new standard,” the RedStone report notes, arguing that the platform’s dual-layer design and community-driven growth model are creating “unprecedented opportunities for builders and institutions alike.”

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/21/hyperliquid-now-dominates-defi-derivatives-processing-usd30b-a-day

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-2.23%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001783+42.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723+0.69%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
Partager
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0.01594-0.93%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00228162+0.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-1.01%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Partager
DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

The US Justice Department said it will not prosecute developers who build decentralized crypto platforms in good faith without criminal intent.
Threshold
T$0.01594-0.93%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007838-2.83%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001861-0.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

Unlocking MicroStrategy’s Brilliant Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy