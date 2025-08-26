Hyperliquid price defends $45 as spot volume hits $3.5B ATH

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 15:49
Bitcoin
BTC$110,091.58-0.86%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.53+1.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10043+0.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01291-0.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017766-10.37%
Aethir
ATH$0.03155-3.22%

Hyperliquid price is holding firm at $45 despite a modest dip, with record trading volumes suggesting its market momentum may only be getting started.

Summary

  • Hyperliquid trades steadily at $45 while weekly gains remain intact.
  • Spot and derivatives volumes surge, with BTC and ETH pairs driving activity.
  • Technicals show consolidation, with a potential breakout forming above support.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is showing resilience at the $45 mark, slipping 1% over the past 24 hours while keeping most of its weekly gains intact. The token has climbed more than 7% in the last seven days and is now trading 9% below its record high from mid-July.

Growing activity in the spot and derivatives markets is driving momentum. Trading volumes increased by more than half to $537 million in the last day alone.

Derivatives turnover increased to $2.65 billion, according to Coinglass data, while open interest decreased by 1%, indicating that traders are actively switching positions rather than exiting the market. This kind of churn often reflects consolidation, where short-term leverage resets before a new leg higher.

Hyperliquid breaks into the big leagues

Hyperliquid revealed on Aug. 26 that spot volumes on its exchange reached a new record of $3.4 billion in 24 hours. Much of that activity came from BTC and ETH pairs, with the platform now ranking as the second-largest venue globally for Bitcoin (BTC) spot trading.

The trend is backed by DefiLlama data, which shows monthly decentralized exchange volumes topping $16 billion in August, already well above July’s $11 billion. At the same time, the platform’s total value locked has climbed to $685 million, the highest in six months.

Hyperliquid technical analysis

The daily chart shows HYPE consolidating near its mid-Bollinger Band, just above $45. While this suggests stability, a breakout may be imminent given that the bands have started narrowing. The MACD displays a slight bearish crossover, suggesting short-term caution, while the relative strength index is neutral at 52, indicating balanced momentum. 

Hyperliquid daily chart. Credit: crypto.news

Moving averages tell a stronger story. From the 10-day EMA ($44.16) through the 200-day SMA ($29.32), every key moving average currently flashes buy signals, reflecting an intact uptrend structure.

If the $45 level holds, buyers could drive a move toward $48.50 and potentially back to July’s peak near $50. Failure to hold the $44 support (mid-band) risks a drop toward $40.50, the lower bound of its 7-day range. A break below that could trigger broader downside pressure.

Source: https://crypto.news/hyperliquid-price-spot-volume-3-5b-all-time-high-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 07:30
Partager
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004989+1.23%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016342-5.97%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617+9.98%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Partager
Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday even as investors remained cautious, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq notching gains after President Donald Trump announced a two-week window for Iran to negotiate. As markets resumed on Friday…
U
U$0.01162+1.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.262-1.03%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02633-3.65%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 22:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism