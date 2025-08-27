Hyperliquid price reaches all-time high as DEX metrics surge

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 20:30
SUN
SUN$0.024618+2.11%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.57+9.17%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10087+0.12%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.02%

Hyperliquid’s native token HYPE surged to a new all-time high, fueled by record trading volumes and growing dominance in both spot and derivatives markets.

Summary

  • Hyperliquid price hit an all-time high of $50.99 on Aug. 27, supported by record trading activity.
  • The DEX continues to strengthen its position in both spot and derivatives markets.
  • Growing liquidity and user adoption suggest momentum may extend if market conditions hold.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) reached a record high of $50.99 on Aug. 27 during Asian morning trading hours, extending a powerful rally that has lifted the token 22% over the past week and 14% in the last 24 hours.

According to Coinglass data, Hyperliquid’s derivatives volume climbed 14.57% in the past 24 hours to reach $3.05 billion, while open interest jumped nearly 17% to $2.33 billion, showing a rise in speculative positioning.

At the same time, more than $1.76 million worth of short positions were liquidated, suggesting that traders betting against the rally were caught off guard by the breakout.

The milestone comes as whale activity and decentralized exchange metrics surrounding the platform continue to accelerate.

Whale activity sparks squeeze

A key driver of Hyperliquid’s latest surge appears to be partly driven aggressive whale activity in Plasma’s XPL token perpetuals. On Aug. 26–27, a whale wallet suspected to be associated with Justin Sun deposited around 16 million USD Coin (USDC) and opened heavily leveraged long positions, rapidly pushing XPL’s price from roughly $0.58 to $1.80 in under two minutes. This violent move led to short liquidations totaling over $17 million, including one wipeout of $7 million. 

The squeeze was boosted by the arrival of three more whales. Within an hour, the four wallets collectively pocketed an estimated $47 million in profits. Due to the exodus of short sellers, open interest on XPL dropped from $160 million to just $30 million.

Hyperliquid’s entire ecosystem was impacted by the spike in trading activity, which raised fees and increased demand for HYPE through its buyback mechanism.

Hyperliquid’s rising DEX metrics

The surge follows Hyperliquid’s Aug. 26 update that spot trading volumes on the exchange hit a record $3.4 billion in a single day, largely fueled by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) markets. With $1.5 billion in daily BTC spot volume alone, the platform is now the second-largest venue globally for Bitcoin spot trading across both centralized and decentralized markets.

Supporting this trend, DefiLlama data shows that monthly decentralized exchange volumes on Hyperliquid have already exceeded $18 billion in August, surpassing July’s $11 billion. Meanwhile, total value locked on the platform has reached $721 million, another all high. Annualized revenue is also running at $1.26 billion, demonstrating the protocol’s expanding footprint.

Hyperliquid technical analysis

The price chart shows a clear breakout above resistance at $49 with higher volumes and a relative strength index reading of 61, suggesting that momentum is increasing without going into overheated territory. Expanding Bollinger Bands suggest higher volatility, and short- to long-term moving averages are still skewed upward.

Hyperliquid daily chart. Credit: crypto.news

The Commodity Channel Index at 195 indicates significant upward pressure, and the moving average convergence divergence indicator has flashed a buy signal after crossing into positive territory.

The next resistance might appear around $55, if HYPE maintains support above $50. But if traders start taking profits, a drop back towards $45 would not be unusual.

Source: https://crypto.news/hyperliquid-price-all-time-high-dex-metrics-surge-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Decrypt, U.S. federal prosecutors have filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting the overturning of the convictions of Estonian defendants Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin. The two pleaded guilty to operating the $577 million cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme HashFlare, but received only three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine each, far less than the 10-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors. Legal experts stated that while the sentence was "unusually lenient," the Ninth Circuit generally defers to the discretion of local judges unless the sentence is manifestly unreasonable. Judge Robert S. Lasnik considered factors such as the defendant's prison sentence already served, the risk of extradition, and victim restitution in his sentencing. He also noted that if the treaty transfer had not been approved, the defendant could have faced a harsher prison sentence and indefinite detention. HashFlare defrauded 440,000 victims worldwide between 2015 and 2019, and the defendant has already forfeited $400 million in assets for restitution. Prosecutors believe the sentence is "so lenient in the face of such large-scale fraud that it raises serious concerns about its consistency and deterrent effect."
U
U$0.012+0.84%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006267+1.90%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018572+10.09%
Partager
PANews2025/08/27 20:12
Partager
Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud, the cloud computing division of Alphabet, is reportedly expanding its services into blockchain with the development of its own Layer-1 protocol called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). According to an announcement made by Rich Widman, Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, the system is designed to provide financial institutions with a “performant, ... Read more The post Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073+0.11%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07417+0.28%
Solayer
LAYER$0.548+2.23%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/08/27 19:54
Partager
Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

This partnership includes provision of $50M in a $BTC-collateralized syndicated loan. It focuses on increasing accessibility of tokenized private credit.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,288.81+1.79%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 20:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Analysts: Bitcoin faces the risk of further decline as leverage ratios soar and a large amount of funds turn to Ethereum

US Prosecutors Challenge 'Unusually Lenient' Sentence in HashFlare Mining Fraud