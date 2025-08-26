Hyperliquid Price Stalls at $46 Amid Whale Moves, Here’s What’s Next

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/26 14:33
Moonveil
MORE$0.1009+0.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01284-2.13%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Hyperliquid Price

The post Hyperliquid Price Stalls at $46 Amid Whale Moves, Here’s What’s Next appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Hyperliquid is showing signs of consolidation after an impressive 60-day rally of more than 23%. Currently trading across exchanges at $45.54, the token has shed 0.68% since yesterday, but still remains up 7.92% for the week. Following this, its valuation stands at $15.2 billion, while the intraday trading volume shot up 43.77% to $375.75 million.

It is worth noting that the token recently faced stiff rejection near the $49.52 swing high, just shy of its ATH at $49.86 recorded last month. That being said, marketers appear to be taking profits as macro uncertainty and mixed whale behavior cloud the near-term outlook.

Reasons Behind the Recent Dip

  • Fed rate uncertainty: The 87.3% probability of a September rate cut is fueling cautious positioning.
  • Mixed whale activity: Large addresses remain divided, with aggressive spot accumulation clashing against leveraged short positions.
  • Liquidation clusters: The $42–$44 range is packed with leveraged positions.

Hyperliquid Price Analysis

HYPE’s price action shows a crucial battle between bulls and bears. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $44.21 now acts as an important support zone. A sustained close below $42.57 could drag the price down to $35.42 if liquidations intensify.

HYPE price 26-8-25

The Bollinger Bands on the 4-hour chart indicate shrinking volatility, while the RSI at 54.7 signals neutral momentum. This suggests the market could swing in either direction depending on whether buyers can defend the mid-$40 region.

On the upside, bulls need to reclaim $46.36 and push past $49.52 to retest the ATH at $49.86. A breakout above that level could extend the rally toward the $56.7 resistance zone.

FAQs

What is HYPE price today?

HYPE price today is consolidating around $45 after a strong 60-day rally.

Where could Hyperliquid price head next?

Key support sits at $44.21 and $42.57, while resistance is at $46.36 and $49.52.

Why did Hyperliquid’s price drop?

Caution around Fed rate policy, profit-taking by traders, and mixed whale activity pressured prices.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01842-7.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.919-0.91%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Partager
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
MemeCore
M$0.44489+1.68%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19386-2.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market