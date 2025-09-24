The post Hyperliquid Struggles To Stay Above The $46 Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 24, 2025 at 12:42 // Price HYPE price analysis by Coinidol.com. The cryptocurrency dipped below the moving average lines but remained above the 50-day SMA support. Hyperliquid price long-term analysis: bearish Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) uptrend was halted at $59.15. Bulls bought on dips but the altcoin is trading between the moving average lines. Now, the currency is approaching the 21-day SMA barrier. A break above the 21-day SMA will catapult the altcoin back to its previous high of $59. A break below the 50-day SMA support will send the cryptocurrency to a low of $36. The altcoin is trading in isolation between the moving average lines. HYPE is currently worth $45.40. Technical Indicators: HYPE price indicators analysis The moving average lines are still pointing upwards despite the decline. Meanwhile, the price bars have been trapped between the moving average lines for several days. The altcoin will move if either the 21-day SMA barrier or the 50-day SMA support is broken. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines are sloping downwards, indicating a current downtrend. HYPE/USD daily chart – September 23, 2025 What is the next direction for Hyperliquid? HYPE price is down, but has settled above the $45 mark. The altcoin has corrected upwards, although it has stopped below the $49 peak. The uptrend will begin if buyers keep the price above the moving average lines. In the meantime, the crypto signal is limited in scope as it is range-bound. HYPE/USD daily chart – September 23, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy… The post Hyperliquid Struggles To Stay Above The $46 Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 24, 2025 at 12:42 // Price HYPE price analysis by Coinidol.com. The cryptocurrency dipped below the moving average lines but remained above the 50-day SMA support. Hyperliquid price long-term analysis: bearish Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) uptrend was halted at $59.15. Bulls bought on dips but the altcoin is trading between the moving average lines. Now, the currency is approaching the 21-day SMA barrier. A break above the 21-day SMA will catapult the altcoin back to its previous high of $59. A break below the 50-day SMA support will send the cryptocurrency to a low of $36. The altcoin is trading in isolation between the moving average lines. HYPE is currently worth $45.40. Technical Indicators: HYPE price indicators analysis The moving average lines are still pointing upwards despite the decline. Meanwhile, the price bars have been trapped between the moving average lines for several days. The altcoin will move if either the 21-day SMA barrier or the 50-day SMA support is broken. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines are sloping downwards, indicating a current downtrend. HYPE/USD daily chart – September 23, 2025 What is the next direction for Hyperliquid? HYPE price is down, but has settled above the $45 mark. The altcoin has corrected upwards, although it has stopped below the $49 peak. The uptrend will begin if buyers keep the price above the moving average lines. In the meantime, the crypto signal is limited in scope as it is range-bound. HYPE/USD daily chart – September 23, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy…