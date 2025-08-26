Hyperliquid surpasses Robinhood in monthly trading volume for the third consecutive month

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 04:34
Hyperliquid registered more trading volume than Robinhood for the third consecutive month, with July marking the largest gap between platforms at 39.1%.

DefiLlama data shows the decentralized derivatives exchange traded $330.8 billion in combined spot and perpetual volume during July, while Robinhood processed $237.8 billion across all products.

Robinhood’s July volume was made up of $209.1 billion from equities, $195.8 million from options, and $28.7 billion from crypto, based on its Aug. 13 attestation.

Hyperliquid’s $93 billion advantage represents its strongest monthly performance against the retail trading platform since beginning its winning streak.

Data shared by Jon Ma from Artemis shows Hyperliquid traded $256 billion in May compared to Robinhood’s $192 billion, followed by June volumes of $231 billion versus $193 billion, respectively.

Further, Hyperliquid approaches $2 trillion in year-to-date cumulative volume from spot and perpetuals as of Aug. 25.

The protocol has been rising since June, when it registered $226.4 billion, then jumped to the $330.8 billion seen in July. As of Aug. 25, Hyperliquid has already surpassed $349 billion in monthly trading volume with spot and perpetual combined.

Maximum efficiency

The consistent outperformance positions Hyperliquid among dominant forces in crypto derivatives trading despite minimal staffing requirements.

CEO Jeff Yan confirmed that the exchange operates with just 11 core contributors, generating annualized revenue of $1.167 billion based on DefiLlama estimates as of Aug. 20.

The platform achieved $106 million in revenue per employee on Aug. 20, surpassing technology giants and previous record holder Tether Limited at $93 million per employee.

Data gathered by Hyperliquid France places OnlyFans third at $37.6 million, while established tech companies trail considerably with Nvidia at $3.6 million, Apple at $2.4 million, and Meta at $2.2 million per employee.

The trading volume dominance occurs amid institutional adoption of crypto derivatives products, with Hyperliquid capturing market share from centralized exchanges and traditional trading platforms.

Hyperliquid’s consistent volume leadership over Robinhood demonstrates the competitiveness of decentralized finance protocols against established financial technology companies.

This difference is particularly true in crypto-native trading products, where traditional platforms face regulatory and operational constraints limiting their market reach.

Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/hyperliquid-surpasses-robinhood-in-monthly-trading-volume-for-the-third-consecutive-month/

