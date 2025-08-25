Hyperliquid Surpasses Robinhood in Spot, Derivatives Trading

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 23:42
Key Points:
  • Hyperliquid’s trading volume surpasses Robinhood in May and June.
  • Driven by high-speed technology and incentives.
  • No adverse effects on major cryptocurrencies reported.

In May and June 2025, Hyperliquid outperformed Robinhood, achieving superior trading volumes in spot and perpetual contracts, according to reports from BlockBeats News on August 25th.

This event highlights the growing influence of decentralized exchanges, propelled by Hyperliquid’s technological advances, incentivizing high user activity and signaling a shift in trading preferences.

Hyperliquid Outpaces Robinhood with Robust Trading Systems

Hyperliquid saw a significant rise in trading volumes, surpassing Robinhood’s benchmarks for May and June 2025. Built on advanced Layer-1 infrastructure, it processes 200,000 orders per second. Analysts attribute this achievement to its unique blockchain implementation and aggressive incentives.

Reactions to this achievement highlight redeployment of trading strategies by market participants. Analysts and crypto enthusiasts on platforms like Twitter emphasize the importance of speed and transparency, with no direct comment from the CEO.

“Hyperliquid offers sub-second finality and handles over 100,000 orders per second, powering a fully on-chain order book that delivers unmatched speed and transparency.”

HYPE Token Performance Signals Decentralized Finance Shift

Did you know? Hyperliquid gained significant market prominence following a $1.2 billion HYPE airdrop in December 2024, doubling monthly volumes at that time.

As of August 25, 2025, the HYPE token stands at a price of $45.59, with a market cap of $15.22 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. Its 24-hour trading volume has surged by 147.29%, illustrating increased market activity. The token shows a 21.24% price increase over 60 days, highlighting strong performance.

Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:36 UTC on August 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Per Coincu’s research analysis, Hyperliquid’s technological prowess signals a broader shift towards decentralized trading options. Potential regulatory interest may arise as market dynamics evolve, while enterprises await further DeFi-related tech developments. Analysts suggest that ongoing growth and innovations are likely to strengthen trading positions.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/hyperliquid-trading-volumes-surpass-robinhood/

