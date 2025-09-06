Hyperliquid Unveils USDH Stablecoin Plans, HYPE Jumps 3% Intraday

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:59
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.353+0.26%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1821+1.11%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.38+4.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10052+1.57%

Key Notes

  • Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin proposal awaits on-chain validator voting approval, following the platform’s standard governance process.
  • HYPE token surged 3.4% to $47 following the announcement, demonstrating strong market confidence in the project’s direction.
  • Dual-token stablecoin architectures offer enhanced transparency by separating peg maintenance from yield generation mechanisms.

Prominent decentralized exchange Hyperliquid has unveiled plans to launch USDH, its proposed native dollar-pegged stablecoin, driving 3% intraday gains for HYPE.

The exchange confirmed via its official Discord channel that USDH’s proposal is now subject to validator vote before moving forward, similar to its asset delisting process.


Voting will take place directly on-chain at the first level, giving validators authority to approve the design and select the development team.

Hyperliquid Price Action on September 5, 2025 | Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite the buzz, USDH is not yet listed on Hyperliquid’s official site, leaving traders waiting for official confirmation. Still, the markets reacted positively as HYPE rose 3.4% on the daily chart, trading as high as $47 at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Tether Co-founder’s Project Shows Decentralized Stablecoin Model

Since President Trump signed the Genius Act into law in July 2025, top players USDC and USDT have seen on-chain supplies hit new peaks, while attracting high-profile new entrants like Trump-backed WLFI’s USD1, and US Banking Giant JP Morgan, which also moved to launch their own stablecoin-like token, JPMD.

However, Hyperliquid’s proposal shows investors want decentralized stablecoins that do more than just peg to the dollar. The USTT, YLD, and STBL stablecoins founded by STBL, a decentralized stablecoin protocol chaired by Tether co-founder Reeve Collins, offer a working model for new dual-purpose tokens.

A dual-token architecture offers real transparency. One token maintains the peg, another captures yield from the reserves. It’s transparent and gives users more control over risk and participation.

The model distributes yield tokens to users at mint, capturing returns from reserves like tokenized Treasuries and money market funds. Backed by overcollateralized assets and enabled by smart contract minting, the system removes intermediaries and delays.

Alongside the stablecoin news, Hyperliquid announced a major protocol update. Maker, taker, and user fees for dual-currency spot market pairs will fall by 80%. Public spot quotes will also become available, increasing transparency across the platform.

To activate these pairs, projects must lock a minimum amount of HYPE tokens. The exact collateral threshold and slashing rules will be disclosed in future updates.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


Ibrahim Ajibade is a seasoned research analyst with a background in supporting various Web3 startups and financial organizations. He earned his undergraduate degree in Economics and is currently studying for a Master’s in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies at the University of Malta.

Ibrahim Ajibade on LinkedIn


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/hyperliquid-unveils-usdh-stablecoin-plans-hype-jumps-3-intraday/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

PANews reported on September 6th that SOL Strategies (HODL) , a Toronto-listed digital asset company focused on the Solana blockchain , has received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading will begin on September 9th under the ticker symbol STKE. As of the end of August, the company held 435,064 SOL tokens. The shares, previously listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), will continue to trade under the symbol HODL but will be delisted from the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market, where they previously traded under the symbol CYFRF. Holders of OTC shares do not need to take any action, as their shares will automatically convert to Nasdaq-listed shares.
Union
U$0.00973-13.66%
Solana
SOL$203.49+0.23%
Overtake
TAKE$0.14796-8.31%
Partager
PANews2025/09/06 08:19
Partager
WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

PANews reported on September 6th that WLFI stated on the X platform that it is aware of the community's concerns regarding the recent wallet blacklisting. WLFI emphasized that it will never suppress normal activity. Over the past few days, 272 wallets have been blacklisted. This represents only a small fraction of the total number of holders, and the move is purely to prevent user losses. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to assist affected users. A breakdown of these 272 wallets is as follows: 215 (approximately 79.0%) were related to phishing attacks: the team intervened to prevent hackers from stealing funds and is working with the legitimate owners to secure/transfer assets. In 50 cases (~18.4%), owners reported the breach; at their request, the team blacklisted these addresses to help protect/recover funds. 5 (about 1.8%) were marked as high-risk exposures (security risks are under review). One case (approximately 0.4%) involved suspected misappropriation of other holders’ funds; a comprehensive internal review is underway. WLFI stated that it will not block normal trading activities, but will take immediate action when it receives alerts of malicious or high-risk activities that may harm community members. The subsequent measures are as follows: We will continue to work with the rightful owners to verify control and ensure the security of funds. Once the review is complete, definitive results for each category will be published. Any broader actions affecting holders will be announced publicly.
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005022+0.41%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1822+1.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1167+1.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/06 08:43
Partager
Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

The post Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko pressed his government to introduce tougher regulation for the crypto industry, local media reported on Sept. 5. According to the report, Lukashenko warned that lax oversight was undermining investor security and the state’s economic interests. The President delivered the rebuke during a high-level government conference after a state audit found that about half of all citizen investments sent to foreign crypto platforms fail to return. The inspection, carried out by the State Control Committee, also uncovered violations in how domestic platforms register financial operations. Push for regulatory overhaul The President said he had ordered a comprehensive framework for digital tokens and crypto as far back as 2023, but no binding legislation has reached his desk until now. The country has also initiated plans to create a central bank digital currency tied to the Russian ruble. He criticized the government for allowing “digital life” to outpace the law, urging officials to finalize regulations that guarantee financial stability while protecting investors. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Currently, digital asset activity in Belarus falls under the Hi-Tech Park, a special economic zone governed by Ordinance No. 8. The framework, introduced to foster the country’s IT sector, sets the legal foundation for token creation and trading. Lukashenko acknowledged the framework but said it was insufficient and signalled that traditional state agencies would soon play a larger role in the sector’s oversight. Balancing security and investment The measures Lukashenko outlined focus on creating transparent rules for market participants, including safeguards that ensure funds remain within the country. At the same time, he stressed the importance of allowing legitimate local businesses and foreign investors to continue operating…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04315+17.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01261+2.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016726+3.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB