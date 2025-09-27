TLDR Hyperliquid launches USDH, a stablecoin backed by cash and U.S. Treasuries. Aster surpasses Hyperliquid in weekly trading volume, intensifying competition. USDH aims to enhance liquidity and governance within the Hyperliquid DEX. The unlock of 237.8M HYPE tokens could impact Hyperliquid’s market position. Hyperliquid has introduced USDH, a native stablecoin designed to enhance its decentralized [...] The post Hyperliquid Unveils USDH Stablecoin to Boost Liquidity and Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Hyperliquid launches USDH, a stablecoin backed by cash and U.S. Treasuries. Aster surpasses Hyperliquid in weekly trading volume, intensifying competition. USDH aims to enhance liquidity and governance within the Hyperliquid DEX. The unlock of 237.8M HYPE tokens could impact Hyperliquid’s market position. Hyperliquid has introduced USDH, a native stablecoin designed to enhance its decentralized [...] The post Hyperliquid Unveils USDH Stablecoin to Boost Liquidity and Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.

Hyperliquid Unveils USDH Stablecoin to Boost Liquidity and Governance

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/27 23:17
TLDR

  • Hyperliquid launches USDH, a stablecoin backed by cash and U.S. Treasuries.
  • Aster surpasses Hyperliquid in weekly trading volume, intensifying competition.
  • USDH aims to enhance liquidity and governance within the Hyperliquid DEX.
  • The unlock of 237.8M HYPE tokens could impact Hyperliquid’s market position.

Hyperliquid has introduced USDH, a native stablecoin designed to enhance its decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. The launch comes at a time when Hyperliquid faces rising competition from rival Aster, which recently surpassed it in weekly trading volume. USDH is backed by cash and short-term U.S. Treasuries, and its launch is expected to boost liquidity and governance within the Hyperliquid platform. However, the upcoming release of millions of HYPE tokens adds pressure on its market position.

Launch of USDH and Its Role in Hyperliquid’s Ecosystem

On September 27, Hyperliquid’s Native Markets team officially launched USDH, a stablecoin tailored for use within the decentralized exchange. The token is designed to provide users with a stable unit of account within Hyperliquid’s spot and derivatives markets. According to Native Markets, USDH is pegged to cash and short-term U.S. Treasuries, offering security and stability for traders.

The coin is now available for trading against HYPE, the governance token of Hyperliquid, as well as USDC, further enhancing liquidity options. USDH’s introduction aims to improve the overall user experience by offering more flexibility in trading and pairing. The team behind Hyperliquid has pre-minted $15 million USDH to support initial liquidity and encourage the growth of its new ecosystem.

HYPE Token Lock and Buybacks

To ensure liquidity and strengthen governance alignment, Native Markets has locked 200,000 HYPE tokens for three years. This strategic move is intended to stabilize the exchange and provide confidence to users and traders. Additionally, a portion of the returns from the USDH reserves, backed by U.S. Treasuries, will be used to buy back HYPE tokens periodically. These buybacks are expected to further support the price and long-term stability of HYPE.

The reserve management structure behind USDH involves a mix of off-chain holdings and on-chain tools. The latter includes the use of oracle feeds to verify real-time balances, ensuring transparency and trust in the stablecoin’s backing.

Rising Competition from Aster and Market Dynamics

Hyperliquid faces growing competition in the decentralized exchange market, notably from Aster, which has recently outpaced Hyperliquid in weekly trading volume. Aster, supported by YZi Labs, generated $147 billion in perpetual volume in the past week, surpassing Hyperliquid’s $81 billion. However, Hyperliquid still leads on a 30-day basis, with $296 billion in cumulative volume compared to Aster’s $162 billion.

Despite Hyperliquid’s continued lead over Aster in 30-day volumes, the competitive landscape remains fluid. Analysts have pointed out that the competition could intensify, especially as Aster continues to gain traction. Hyperliquid will need to maintain its market position, especially with the launch of USDH, to keep pace with Aster’s rise.

HYPE Token Unlock and Potential Market Pressure

In addition to competition, Hyperliquid faces the challenge of an impending HYPE token unlock. Starting in November, approximately 237.8 million HYPE tokens, valued at around $12 billion, will be gradually unlocked over the next two years. This could create downward pressure on the token’s price, especially as the market adjusts to the increased supply. The HYPE token has already faced some volatility, shedding more than 20% in value over the past week, raising concerns about its future performance.

The upcoming unlock will be closely watched by investors and analysts, as it may impact the governance token’s market dynamics. Hyperliquid’s management will need to navigate this challenge carefully while continuing to drive growth and adoption of USDH.

The launch of USDH signals a strategic move to reinforce Hyperliquid’s position in the decentralized exchange market. However, the platform’s future success will depend on how it responds to competitive pressures and manages the upcoming unlock of HYPE tokens.

