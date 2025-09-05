Hyperliquid will soon open USDH stablecoin ticker voting

2025/09/05 19:37
PANews reported on September 5th that the Hyperliquid Foundation released an update stating that the next network upgrade will optimize spot trading: for trading pairs between two spot-denominated assets, the taker fee rate will be reduced by 80%, and the maker rebate and user trading volume contribution will be increased. At the same time, the USDH trading pair code previously reserved by the protocol will be released through a vote of on-chain validators. The news pointed out that USDH will be the preferred choice for Hyperliquid's native compliant USD stablecoin, and will be deployed by a team voted by validators in the future. The applicant team must submit a proposal and provide a deployment address, and ultimately still need to participate in the Gas auction for spot deployment. The official also stated that spot-denominated assets will gradually become permissionless in the future, and the relevant staking and penalty mechanisms will be announced later.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
