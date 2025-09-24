Hyperliquid’s Bold Mission to Revolutionize Stablecoins

In a rapidly evolving crypto landscape, innovative projects are continuously seeking ways to improve stability and integrate more closely with mainstream financial systems. Hyperliquid, a high-performance decentralized exchange, is now exploring the creation of its own stablecoin — USDH — designed to benefit its ecosystem directly by recycling yield profits and enhancing regulatory compliance. With a proposal from Paxos, this move aims to reshape how stablecoins operate within DeFi, potentially boosting adoption and institutional trust.

Hyperliquid plans to launch USDH, a native stablecoin designed to reinvest reserve yields back into the ecosystem, departing from traditional stablecoin models benefiting issuers.

Paxos has submitted a leading proposal, leveraging its regulatory credentials, to issue USDH with a focus on compliance, yield sharing, and integration with payments platforms like PayPal and Venmo.

The initiative seeks to connect mainstream payment networks with DeFi, incentivize ecosystem growth via a $20 million fund, and delay fee collection until significant growth milestones are achieved.

Success hinges on regulatory adaptation, user adoption, seamless integration, and overcoming competitive pressures from other stablecoin proposals.

Following the increasing demand for more sustainable and user-focused stablecoins, Hyperliquid, famous for handling billions in perpetual trading volume, plans to introduce USDH. This stablecoin aims to adhere to strict US and European regulations while ensuring most reserve yields are channeled back into Hyperliquid through buybacks and rewards rather than flowing solely to outside issuers. This approach could foster stronger platform loyalty and boost ecosystem growth.

Hyperliquid’s platform, built on advanced systems like HyperCore and HyperEVM, combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the flexibility of smart contracts, facilitating massive trading volumes and innovative DeFi integrations. USDH, if successful, could deepen this performance, providing a stable, regulation-compliant foundation for institutional and retail traders alike.

Paxos, a key contender for USDH issuance, emphasizes yield sharing, regulation, and infrastructure support. Its plan involves returning 95% of yields from Treasurys and cash into Hyperliquid via buybacks, with around 5% for operational costs. The stablecoin will be deployed on both HyperEVM and HyperCore, encouraging seamless DeFi and trading integration. Additionally, partnerships with PayPal and Venmo will enable USDH and HYPE tokens to be used within mainstream payment workflows, with free on- and off-ramps designed to increase adoption.

To incentivize participation, Paxos commits a $20 million fund supporting liquidity, merchant subsidies, and ecosystem growth initiatives. A performance-based revenue model ensures Paxos only earns fees past certain TVL milestones, aligning its interests with Hyperliquid’s growth trajectory.

Despite promising features, the proposal faces hurdles such as regulatory uncertainties, user inertia favoring established stablecoins, and execution risks. The success of USDH depends on overcoming these challenges, expanding TVL, and building trust among traders and institutions.

If USDH meets its goals, it could significantly influence stablecoin utility in DeFi, bridging the gap between decentralized finance and mainstream financial services while maintaining a compliance-focused approach. The project’s evolution will reveal whether it can truly revolutionize the stablecoin landscape within decentralized exchanges.

