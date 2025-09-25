Hyperliquid’s Days Numbered? Expert Forecasts ‘Painful Death’

The road ahead for Hyperliquid does not look so bright. In fact, the decentralized trading platform could face lots of tribulations, “painful” ones, according to an expert. Related Reading: Bitmine’s Ethereum Appetite Grows With Fresh $70 Million Buy Aster, a new DEX built on the BNB Chain, has grabbed market attention this week after a dramatic price surge and heavy on-chain flows. Traders and observers say the token’s spike has shifted capital away from established rivals, while heated commentary from a high-profile trader has added to the drama. Aster Surpasses Rivals In Volume And Revenue According to on-chain trackers, Aster’s 24-hour perpetual trading volume has climbed into the tens of billions, with figures reported around $23–$30 billion — more than double what Hyperliquid recorded over the same window. Reports have disclosed that the DEX is now pulling in roughly $10 million in daily revenue, a figure that some outlets say is about four times Hyperliquid’s daily take. Trader Claims And A Public Feud Crypto trader James Wynn — a figure known for large leveraged bets and big losses earlier this year — has publicly backed Aster and predicted a long, slow decline for Hyperliquid. Furthermore, CZ will not stop until $ASTER is #1. He loves competition, he loves building and he is obsessed with winning. Hype will exist, but it will have a slow and painful death in my opinion. With Aster already doing more volume than HL. And with Aster being the better… https://t.co/VhncTh28od — James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) September 24, 2025 Wynn’s comments, carried across social channels, have been part boast and part critique of Hyperliquid’s visible order model. He argued that Aster’s hidden-order and MEV-mitigation features make it a safer place for large players. Based on reports, Wynn said "Hype will exist, but it will have a slow and painful death," a line that has amplified the rivalry online. Whale Accumulation And Big Withdrawals On-chain analytics show major wallets moving into ASTER. Two large buyers are reported to have picked up about 118 million ASTER, valued at roughly $270 million, which is said to represent about 7% of circulating supply. In the same stretch, a cluster of wallets withdrew 68 million ASTER (about $156 million), and one address moved 50 million ASTER from an exchange. These flows suggest both aggressive accumulation and repositioning by big holders. Aster's Product Pitch Versus Hyperliquid's Response Reports emphasize Aster's features: MEV-free execution, hidden orders that keep limit sizes private, and trading interfaces pitched at both retail and pro users. 