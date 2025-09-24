The post Hyperliquid’s Native Stablecoin USDH Hits Over $2M Trading Volume After Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s very own stablecoin USDHL, developed by Native Markets, debuted Wednesday, generating over $2 million in early volume. As of writing, the Hyperliquid-listed USDH/USDC pair traded at 1.001, with a total trading volume of 2,244,932.79 USDC. Last week, the Hyperliquid validator community selected Native Markets to receive the USDH ticker following a lengthy bidding war that saw proposals from Paxos, Ethena, Frax, and others. The dollar-pegged stablecoin is issued natively on HyperEVM and is backed by cash and short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The stablecoin will help reduce Hyperliquid’s dependency on external stablecoins such as the Circle-issued USDC, which accounts for over 90% of the deposits on the platform. Having a homegrown stablecoin will help the platform retain the liquidity and the yield generated from reserves within its own ecosystem. USDH is designed to channel the yield generated from its reserves into the ecosystem through a 50-50 split, such that half of the revenue from USDH’s reserve income goes into funding HYPE buybacks and the other half supports ecosystem growth initiatives. Hyperliquid is the world’s leading on-chain perpetuals decentralized exchange, controling over 35% of the global activity. It’s market share, however, has receded sharply from 70% at one point in May. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/hyperliquid-s-newly-launched-usdh-stablecoin-sees-over-usd2m-volume-in-early-tradingThe post Hyperliquid’s Native Stablecoin USDH Hits Over $2M Trading Volume After Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s very own stablecoin USDHL, developed by Native Markets, debuted Wednesday, generating over $2 million in early volume. As of writing, the Hyperliquid-listed USDH/USDC pair traded at 1.001, with a total trading volume of 2,244,932.79 USDC. Last week, the Hyperliquid validator community selected Native Markets to receive the USDH ticker following a lengthy bidding war that saw proposals from Paxos, Ethena, Frax, and others. The dollar-pegged stablecoin is issued natively on HyperEVM and is backed by cash and short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The stablecoin will help reduce Hyperliquid’s dependency on external stablecoins such as the Circle-issued USDC, which accounts for over 90% of the deposits on the platform. Having a homegrown stablecoin will help the platform retain the liquidity and the yield generated from reserves within its own ecosystem. USDH is designed to channel the yield generated from its reserves into the ecosystem through a 50-50 split, such that half of the revenue from USDH’s reserve income goes into funding HYPE buybacks and the other half supports ecosystem growth initiatives. Hyperliquid is the world’s leading on-chain perpetuals decentralized exchange, controling over 35% of the global activity. It’s market share, however, has receded sharply from 70% at one point in May. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/hyperliquid-s-newly-launched-usdh-stablecoin-sees-over-usd2m-volume-in-early-trading

Hyperliquid’s Native Stablecoin USDH Hits Over $2M Trading Volume After Debut

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 22:29
1
1$0.01356-20.09%
Union
U$0.009961-6.51%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.28-4.61%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+5.62%

Hyperliquid’s very own stablecoin USDHL, developed by Native Markets, debuted Wednesday, generating over $2 million in early volume.

As of writing, the Hyperliquid-listed USDH/USDC pair traded at 1.001, with a total trading volume of 2,244,932.79 USDC.

Last week, the Hyperliquid validator community selected Native Markets to receive the USDH ticker following a lengthy bidding war that saw proposals from Paxos, Ethena, Frax, and others.

The dollar-pegged stablecoin is issued natively on HyperEVM and is backed by cash and short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The stablecoin will help reduce Hyperliquid’s dependency on external stablecoins such as the Circle-issued USDC, which accounts for over 90% of the deposits on the platform.

Having a homegrown stablecoin will help the platform retain the liquidity and the yield generated from reserves within its own ecosystem. USDH is designed to channel the yield generated from its reserves into the ecosystem through a 50-50 split, such that half of the revenue from USDH’s reserve income goes into funding HYPE buybacks and the other half supports ecosystem growth initiatives.

Hyperliquid is the world’s leading on-chain perpetuals decentralized exchange, controling over 35% of the global activity. It’s market share, however, has receded sharply from 70% at one point in May.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/hyperliquid-s-newly-launched-usdh-stablecoin-sees-over-usd2m-volume-in-early-trading

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.63%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000033-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Partager
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
Union
U$0.009967-6.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08522-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,436.51+0.66%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 02:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO