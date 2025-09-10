Hyperliquid’s USDH battle and the DATCO bid

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:27
Worldcoin
WLD$1.805+20.33%
CreatorBid
BID$0.12087+44.85%
Solana
SOL$216.11--%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,228.34-0.86%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.24+5.59%

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Crypto markets have had a positive start to the week, with clear outperformers but for very different reasons. The chart below shows the week-over-week performance of various assets as of Sept. 8. We observe that WLD (+84%), PUMP (+39%), ENA (+25%), HYPE (+18%), and SOL (+9%) have shown remarkable relative strength against BTC (+3%) and ETH (flat).

Let’s start discussing HYPE and PUMP, whose outperformance has been primarily fundamentals- or value-driven. Regarding Hyperliquid, major stablecoin issuers including Paxos, Frax, Sky and Agora are outbidding each other ahead of a Sept. 14 validator governance vote that will determine who gets to have Hyperliquid’s native “USDH” ticker, with proposals offering aggressive revenue-sharing agreements (up to 100%).

The USDH debate has centered around institution- vs. native-team issuance and ecosystem alignment. For instance, Native Markets, led by Max Fiege, proposed that 50% of the reserve yield be immutably contributed to the Assistance Fund, while the other 50% be dedicated to USDH growth through partnerships with builder-code interfaces, HIP-3 markets and HyperEVM apps. Paxos, on the other hand, proposed allocating 95% of interest from reserves backing USDH to buy back HYPE and redistributing it to applications and validators proportional to their USDH balances across their platforms.

While Native Markets would be GENIUS-compliant via Bridge, Paxos has highlighted its already proven global regulatory coverage and reach (not only GENIUS, but also MiCA and MAS-compliant), with existing payment corridor integrations across the Middle East, Latam, Africa and Asia. While it’s still unclear who will come out on top, it’s evident that Hyperliquid wins regardless. Migrating $5 billion in USDC deposits to USDH could represent an additional $200 million in revenue for Hyperliquid annually, representing ~20% of its ~$1 billion revenue run rate. At the same time, the battle to win the USDH ticker showcases the conviction and value these issuers see in Hyperliquid’s exchange and the HyperEVM ecosystem, with HYPE hitting an all-time high of $52.67 today.

While Hyperliquid has been the center of attention, PUMP has actually been the best-performing asset of the two in the past week, up 39% (vs. 18% for HYPE). Pump has decisively reclaimed its launchpad market share, now above 85%, running at an annualized revenue rate of $540 million and using 100% of its revenues to buy back the token. Moreover, it remains surprisingly attractively priced, with a circulating P/S of three and FDV/Sales of  nine.

The other side of HYPE and PUMP’s fundamentals-driven price increases are SOL, ENA, and WLD’s DATCO-driven flows. Yesterday, Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), Galaxy-Multicoin’s SOL DATCO, announced $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments, confirming Kyle Samani as chairman. With this announcement, the big question regarding whether DATCO purchases would translate to buying SOL with cash on the secondary market vs. simply purchasing locked SOL at a discount has been answered. Combined with Solana ETFs under the ’33 Act likely being approved in October, SOL is poised for outperformance into year-end as the third crypto asset with a structural funnel to TradFi flows after BTC and ETH.

On its part, StablecoinX announced on Friday an additional $530 million capital raise to buy ENA on the open market. The planned deployment schedule for ENA purchases will be dynamic based on price: $5 million per day if ENA is above $0.70, and $10 million per day if ENA is below $0.70 or if it’s down more than 5% in a 24-hour period. Importantly, the Ethena Foundation has the right to veto any sales of ENA by StablecoinX at its sole discretion.

Finally, Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: OCTO) announced on Monday a $250 million raise to implement the first Worldcoin-focused DATCO strategy, with Dan Ives appointed as chairman. Notably, Tom Lee’s Bitmine (BMNR) had purchased 13.7 million shares of OCTO at $1.46, which rose ~3,000% to $45 on Monday, meaning that the $20 million investment is now worth more than $600 million. On its part, WLD rose as much as 85% on Monday, hitting a high of $1.92.

The contrast between value- vs. momentum-driven price action is interesting to think about, especially in the context of investment horizons and sustainability of flows. The buying pressure from DATCOs has been telegraphed to the market, leading to frontrunning by traders and investors. The main uncertainty for these vehicles is whether they will trade at a premium to NAV, in which case they will be able to sell equity to buy more of the underlying token, à la BMNR. On the other hand, Hyperliquid and Pump’s flows are more reliant on these apps expanding their leading position in each of their respective verticals and increasing their revenue (and thus buybacks) growth rate. That is, of course, not to say assets like SOL and ENA are devoid of fundamentals, since they have clearly found product-market fit and are quality tokens. Still, the majority of their inflows in the past few weeks have come from DATCOs’ expectations as opposed to fundamental catalysts.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/hyperliquids-usdh-battle-datco

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14559-1.24%
SIX
SIX$0.02144-1.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009049-3.13%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001643+0.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008--%
AaveToken
AAVE$298.63-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,278.43-0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01285-0.15%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9495-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst