Hyperscale Data to Sell Common Stock to Raise $125 Million to Purchase BTC and XRP

PANews reported on August 30 that according to PRNewswire, Hyperscale Data, a diversified holding company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced the launch of an "At-The-Market (ATM)" stock issuance plan, intending to sell common stock to raise US$125 million. The relevant common stock will be issued by Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc. and will serve as the sales agent. Part of the proceeds from this fundraising will be used to purchase Bitcoin and expand its Michigan data facilities, another part of the proceeds will be used to purchase XRP, and the remaining proceeds will be used as working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include repaying, refinancing, redeeming or repurchasing future debt or capital stocks.