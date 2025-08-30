Hyperscale Data to Sell Common Stock to Raise $125 Million to Purchase BTC and XRP

Par : PANews
2025/08/30 19:27
PANews reported on August 30 that according to PRNewswire, Hyperscale Data, a diversified holding company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced the launch of an "At-The-Market (ATM)" stock issuance plan, intending to sell common stock to raise US$125 million. The relevant common stock will be issued by Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc. and will serve as the sales agent. Part of the proceeds from this fundraising will be used to purchase Bitcoin and expand its Michigan data facilities, another part of the proceeds will be used to purchase XRP, and the remaining proceeds will be used as working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include repaying, refinancing, redeeming or repurchasing future debt or capital stocks.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
